Battery X Metals Completes First-Generation Proprietary Battery Adaptor for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, Marking a Significant Commercial Readiness Milestone for its Patent-Pending Lithium-Ion Battery Rebalancing Platform

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals has successfully completed a first-generation proprietary Tesla Model 3 and Model Y battery adaptor working prototype, marking a significant commercial readiness milestone for its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing platform. The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y represent one of the world's largest installed electric vehicle platforms and collectively account for more than half of the U.S. electric vehicle market, with the Model Y representing approximately 34.2% of U.S. EV sales and the Model 3 approximately 20.2%, reinforcing the strategic importance of compatibility with these battery architectures The engineering validation program successfully confirmed the Tesla Adaptor's proprietary interface architecture, including mechanical fitment, dimensional accuracy, electrical interface alignment and standardized battery pack connectivity. Management believes this establishes a repeatable engineering framework to support future proprietary adaptor development across additional high-volume electric vehicle battery platforms. Battery X Metals has commenced the next phase of development focused on advancing the Tesla Adaptor toward a production-oriented commercial product. As part of this initiative, the Company has acquired a Tesla Model 3 battery pack for dedicated research and development, engineering validation and working prototype testing while continuing to expand compatibility across additional high-volume electric vehicle battery platforms.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated January 2, 2026, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies Inc. ("Battery X Rebalancing Technologies"), together with its strategic lithium-ion battery rebalancing hardware and software development partner, Beijing Pengneng Science & Technology Ltd. ("BJPN"), has successfully completed development of a first-generation proprietary Tesla Model 3 and Model Y battery adaptor working prototype (the "Tesla Adaptor").

Development of the First-Generation Tesla Adaptor

Building upon the Company's Tesla battery interface characterization program, as previously disclosed in its news release dated January 2, 2026, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies, in collaboration with BJPN, successfully developed the first-generation Tesla Adaptor working prototype. The prototype represents the initial physical implementation of the Company's proprietary digital engineering model, designed to establish a standardized interface with Tesla Model 3 and Model Y battery platforms.

The first-generation Tesla Adaptor was developed as an engineering validation prototype rather than a commercial production unit. This phase was undertaken to validate the Company's proprietary interface architecture by demonstrating that its digital engineering design could be successfully translated into a functional physical assembly capable of reliably interfacing with Tesla battery systems.

The successful completion of this development milestone confirmed key engineering objectives, including mechanical fitment, dimensional accuracy, electrical interface alignment, and standardized connectivity with Tesla battery packs. Collectively, these achievements validate the foundational interface architecture and establish an important engineering platform for the continued development, optimization, and future commercialization of the Company's battery rebalancing ecosystem.

Commercial Significance

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y collectively represent one of the largest and most strategically significant electric vehicle platforms globally. Tesla is expected to surpass 10 million cumulative global vehicle sales during the third quarter of 2026.1 Of these cumulative deliveries, the Tesla Model 3 is estimated to account for approximately 3.50 million vehicles, while the Tesla Model Y is estimated to account for approximately 5.39 million vehicles.1 Together, the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are estimated to represent approximately 8.89 million cumulative vehicle sales, accounting for approximately 89% of Tesla's expected cumulative global deliveries.2

Tesla continues to be the leading electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States, accounting for approximately 59.7% of the U.S. electric vehicle market as of January 2026.3 Within that market, the Tesla Model Y represents approximately 34.2% of all U.S. EV sales, while the Tesla Model 3 represents approximately 20.2%, collectively accounting for more than half of the U.S. electric vehicle market.3 Management believes focusing commercialization efforts on battery architectures supporting these market-leading vehicles positions the Company's battery rebalancing platform to address one of the largest installed electric vehicle populations in North America.3

Battery X Metals believes compatibility with these high-volume battery architectures represents a significant commercial readiness milestone in the Company's broader multi-platform commercialization strategy, supporting the expansion of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing platform across one of the world's largest installed electric vehicle populations.

Through the development of proprietary adaptor solutions for leading electric vehicle battery architectures, the Company intends to establish a scalable compatibility ecosystem capable of supporting deployment across automotive service centres, dealership networks, fleet operators, and other commercial customers. The first-generation Tesla Adaptor represents a foundational milestone in executing this strategy, enabling standardized integration with one of the industry's largest battery platforms while expanding the addressable market for the Company's battery diagnostics, rebalancing, and battery lifespan extension technologies.

As millions of electric vehicles transition beyond their original battery warranty coverage, the Company believes demand for technologies that restore usable battery capacity, extend battery lifespan, and reduce total cost of ownership will continue to increase. By expanding compatibility across high-volume electric vehicle battery architectures, Battery X Metals believes it is well positioned to participate in the rapidly emerging battery lifecycle management market.

Next Steps

With completion of the foundational engineering validation phase, the Company has commenced the next stage of development focused on advancing the Tesla Adaptor toward a production-oriented commercial product. Future development activities are expected to include continued engineering optimization, industrial design refinement, material selection, manufacturability, durability enhancement, commercial product integration and ongoing interface validation to further optimize repeatability, reliability and compatibility across Tesla Model 3 and Model Y battery platforms.

The Company intends to continue expanding its proprietary adaptor portfolio and multi-platform compatibility across additional high-volume electric vehicle battery architectures as part of its long-term commercialization strategy. Management believes this systematic development approach strengthens the technical infrastructure supporting broader deployment of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing platform while expanding its commercial applicability and serviceable addressable market.

As part of its next phase of development, the Company acquired a Tesla Model 3 battery pack from an arm's length third party for $500, plus applicable GST, for dedicated research and development purposes. The battery pack will be used to further refine the commercial version of the Company's proprietary Tesla Adaptor, conduct additional engineering validation, and perform working prototype testing under representative operating conditions. Management believes this in-house testing capability will support continued product optimization and accelerate development toward a production-oriented commercial product.

As part of its broader commercialization strategy, the Company intends to continue advancing its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing platform through additional software and hardware enhancements, engineering validation, product optimization and Underwriters Laboratories ("UL") certification. Development of the Tesla Adaptor is also expected to continue through additional hardware refinement, engineering validation and UL certification. The Company is currently evaluating the scope, timing and anticipated costs associated with these commercialization activities, including engineering, certification, manufacturing readiness and go-to-market initiatives. Commercialization of both the Company's battery rebalancing platform and the Tesla Adaptor remains subject to the completion of these development activities, receipt of UL certification, manufacturing readiness, execution of go-to-market initiatives, the availability of adequate capital resources and other customary commercialization requirements.

The Problem: Rising EV Adoption Presents New Battery Lifecycle Challenges

In 2024, global EV sales reached approximately 17.1 million units, representing a 25% increase from 2023.4 With cumulative global EV sales from 2015 to 2023 totaling an estimated over 40 million units,5 a significant share of the global EV fleet is expected to exit warranty coverage over the coming years. 6,7

By 2031, nearly 40 million electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles worldwide are anticipated to fall outside of their original warranty coverage.6,7 This projection is based on current EV adoption figures and standard industry warranty terms, and underscores a growing risk for EV owners facing battery degradation, reduced capacity, and costly replacement requirements.8 As the global EV fleet continues to expand, the demand for technologies that extend battery life, reduce long-term ownership costs, and support a sustainable transition to electric mobility is increasing.

The Solution: Pioneering Next-Generation Technologies to Support Lithium-Ion Battery Longevity

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' proprietary software and hardware technology aims to address this challenge by extending the lifespan of EV batteries. This innovation is being developed with the aim to enhance the sustainability of electric transportation and the goal to provide EV owners with a more cost-effective, environmentally friendly ownership experience by reducing the need for costly battery replacements.

Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, validated by the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC"), focuses on battery cell rebalancing. The NRC validation demonstrated the technology's ability to effectively correct cell imbalances in lithium-ion battery packs, recovering nearly all lost capacity due to cell imbalance. The validation was conducted on battery modules composed of fifteen 72Ah LiFePO4 cells connected in series. The cells were initially balanced to a uniform state of charge (SOC), with a measured discharge capacity of 71.10Ah. In the validation test, three of the fifteen cells were then artificially imbalanced-one cell was charged to a 20% higher SOC, and two cells were discharged to a 20% lower SOC-resulting in a reduced discharge capacity of 46.24Ah, representing a decrease of approximately 35%. Following rebalancing using Battery X Rebalancing Technologies' rebalancing technology, the battery module's discharge capacity was restored to 70.94Ah, representing the recovery of approximately 99% of the capacity lost due to cell imbalance.

These advancements establish Battery X Rebalancing Technologies as a participant in lithium-ion and EV battery solutions, aiming to tackle the critical challenges of capacity degradation of battery packs and expensive replacements. By extending the lifecycle of battery materials within the supply chain, Battery X Rebalancing Technologies aims to support the energy transition and promote a more sustainable future.

1 CleanTechnica, 2 Calculated by the Company based on estimated cumulative Tesla Model 3 and Model Y sales published by CleanTechnica, 3 Edmunds, 4 Rho Motion - Global EV Sales 2024, 5 IEA Global EV Outlook 2024, 6 IEA, 7 U.S. News, 8 Recurrent Auto

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN: A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things: the Company's business objectives, strategies and future plans relating to the continued development, optimization, refinement, engineering validation, manufacturing readiness and commercialization of its patent-pending lithium-ion battery rebalancing platform and proprietary battery adaptor technology; the significance of the successful completion of the first-generation proprietary Tesla Model 3 and Model Y battery adaptor working prototype; the anticipated benefits, commercial significance and scalability of the Company's proprietary battery adaptor architecture and multi-platform commercialization strategy; the continued development, validation, refinement, certification and commercialization of the Tesla Adaptor and additional proprietary battery adaptors for other electric vehicle battery platforms; the Company's ability to expand compatibility across additional high-volume electric vehicle battery architectures; the anticipated benefits of compatibility expansion activities; the commercial applicability and serviceable addressable market of the Company's battery lifecycle management technologies; the advancement of the Tesla Adaptor toward a production-oriented commercial product; the anticipated benefits of the Company's research and development activities, including engineering validation and working prototype testing utilizing the Tesla Model 3 battery pack; the evaluation of the scope, timing and anticipated costs associated with future commercialization activities, including engineering, certification, UL certification, manufacturing readiness, regulatory approvals and go-to-market initiatives; the anticipated growth of the out-of-warranty electric vehicle market; the expected demand for battery diagnostics, battery rebalancing and battery lifespan extension technologies; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect intellectual property rights relating to its proprietary and patent-pending technologies; the anticipated commercial performance, customer adoption and market acceptance of the Company's technologies; and the Company's broader commercialization strategy and participation in the battery lifecycle management market. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the continued advancement of product development activities; the successful engineering optimization, validation, refinement, certification and commercialization of the Tesla Adaptor and future proprietary battery adaptors; the successful completion of research and development and engineering validation activities; the successful expansion of compatibility across additional electric vehicle battery platforms; the completion of UL certification and other required regulatory or commercial approvals; the continued cooperation of third-party development partners, manufacturers, suppliers and service providers; the continued growth of electric vehicle adoption and the out-of-warranty electric vehicle market; the continued availability and reliability of third-party market data and industry information referenced herein; the anticipated demand for battery lifecycle management solutions; the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce intellectual property protection for its proprietary technologies; the availability of adequate capital and other resources to complete commercialization activities; and the Company's ability to execute its commercialization strategy. However, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: technical, engineering, manufacturing or operational challenges; delays or failures in the continued development, refinement, validation, certification or commercialization of the Tesla Adaptor, the Company's battery rebalancing platform or additional proprietary battery adaptors; the possibility that engineering validation activities or prototype testing may not be replicated in future testing, production environments or commercial applications, and that successful prototype validation may not result in a commercially viable product; challenges associated with expanding compatibility across additional electric vehicle battery platforms; changes in electric vehicle technologies, battery architectures, communication protocols, battery chemistries, firmware, software, industry standards or competitive conditions, including changes to Tesla battery systems that may require additional engineering, redesign or validation; delays in obtaining UL certification or other regulatory or commercial approvals, achieving manufacturing readiness, executing go-to-market initiatives, commencing commercial production or achieving customer adoption or market acceptance; reliance on third-party development partners, manufacturers, suppliers and service providers; risks relating to the protection, maintenance, enforcement or validity of the Company's intellectual property rights and patent-pending technologies; the possibility that third-party market data or industry estimates referenced herein may change or be revised; financing, regulatory, legal and intellectual property risks; the availability of adequate capital resources to complete commercialization activities; general economic, market and geopolitical conditions; and other risks associated with the development and commercialization of emerging clean technologies. There can be no assurance that the Company's battery rebalancing platform or the Tesla Adaptor will successfully progress beyond engineering validation to commercial production, that anticipated commercialization milestones or timelines, including completion of development activities, certification, manufacturing readiness, regulatory approvals or go-to-market initiatives, will be achieved, that compatibility with additional battery platforms will be successfully developed or commercialized, that the Company's technologies will achieve commercial performance, customer adoption or market acceptance, that adequate capital resources will be available to complete commercialization activities, or that the Company will successfully commercialize or achieve widespread adoption of its battery rebalancing platform or proprietary battery adaptor technologies. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-completes-first-generation-proprietary-battery-adaptor-for-tesla-1191679