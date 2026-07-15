New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07583 per Unit for the period from July 1, 2026, to and including July 31, 2026.

The distribution will be payable on August 14, 2026, to Unitholders of record as at July 31, 2026.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at March 31, 2026, our portfolio contained 310 properties comprising approximately 19.4 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

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Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust