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WKN: A1JWVX | ISIN: US30303M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: FB2A
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 21:57
594,00 Euro
+2,63 % +15,20
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META PLATFORMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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592,70594,3007:47
593,10594,9015.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 07:10 Uhr
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Sodexo SA: Sodexo secures a major food services contract with Meta

Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 16, 2026

Sodexo today announced that it has been selected by Meta to deliver food services across its global portfolio.

The enterprise partnership covers more than 130 locations in over 30 countries across all regions, including a highly diverse range of environments, such as corporate offices, large campuses, data centres, conference hubs and smaller office locations. Service delivery will start progressively in the coming months.

This represents one of the largest single global workplace food services contracts secured by Sodexo to date. It was awarded following a highly competitive global tender process, during which Sodexo demonstrated strong team capabilities and a true partnership approach. The Group also proved its ability to drive value, meet client needs at every stage, and deliver at an international scale with solid mobilization expertise.

A food program that goes far beyond serving meals
Sodexo will deliver integrated workplace food services through a structured global operating model, combining consistent global standards with local execution and innovation, whilst leveraging advanced digital and data capabilities.

By combining Meta's workplace vision brand standards with Sodexo's global expertise in food services and hospitality, the partnership delivers an integrated food program - designed to support human connection, productivity and employee experience, at scale.

Focus on sustainability and innovation
Sustainability formed an integral part of the selection process and will be fully embedded in the program, supporting both partners' shared ambitions.

Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Chief Executive Officer said:
This success was driven by our people, anchored in strong leadership commitment and a 60-year heritage of hospitality services. Meta's ambition for exceptional culinary experiences everywhere they operate aligns perfectly with our proven expertise to deliver at scale.
This contract win is a reflection of the level of commercial intensity Sodexo can unlock when our global team come together to build the right offer and showcase our global capabilities. It shows our ability to convert wide-scale competitive tenders into material growth opportunities."

About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.

Key figures

  • 24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues
  • 426,000 employees as at August 31, 2025
  • #2 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 43 countries
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 7.8 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as July 15, 2026)

Contacts

MediaAnalysts and Investors
Mathieu ScaravettiJuliette Klein
+33 6 28 62 21 91+33 1 57 75 80 27
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

juliette.klein@sodexo.com

Attachment

  • PR Sodexo secures a major contract with Meta EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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