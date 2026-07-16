Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum sollte ein $1-Mrd.-Uranriese 15,6 % an einem Explorer zu 0,10 CAD kaufen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
15.07.26 | 21:56
26,600 Euro
-4,86 % -1,360
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
2CRSI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,56026,78007:52
26,62026,86015.07.
Dow Jones News
16.07.2026 07:33 Uhr
215 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

2CRSi SA: 2CRSi's detailed response to the allegations in the Grizzly Research report of 18 June 2026

DJ 2CRSi SA: 2CRSi's detailed response to the allegations in the Grizzly Research report of 18 June 2026 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: 2CRSi's detailed response to the allegations in the Grizzly Research report of 18 June 2026 
16-Jul-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Press Release 

2CRSi's detailed response to the allegations in the 
 
Grizzly Research report of 18 June 2026 

This document provides a point-by-point response to the allegations contained in the publication by Grizzly Research 
LLC. It supplements the Company's press releases and webinars. As a reminder, this publication originates from a short 
seller that has disclosed a net short position to the AMF and has a financial interest in a decline in the share price; 
its authors themselves state that their reports express opinions and not statements of fact. 

Recordings ("replays") of the webinars organised by the Company for individual investors and professional investors are 
available on its website: https://investors.2crsi.com/fr/video/. 

Strasbourg, France - July 16, 2026 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance and 
energy-efficient servers, responds to the allegations contained in the Grizzly Research report dated 18 June 2026. 

Background and revenue 
 
Allegation No. 1 - Following the disposal of Boston Limited (June 2023), US revenue is alleged to have increased 
sharply, whereas it had historically represented around 3% of sales. 
 
2CRSi's response. The growth in US revenue is explained by identifiable factors: the launch, in 2023, of the server 
range dedicated to artificial intelligence; the recovery of 2CRSi Corporation's business following the effects of 
COVID-19 and the failure of the company Blade; the strengthening of the sales teams in the United States; and easier 
access to Nvidia components following the US export restrictions of 7 October 2022, which redirected to other markets 
volumes originally intended for China. This growth results from genuine commercial activity. 
 
Allegation No. 2 - Inconsistency in the geographic breakdown: a disclosure referring to around 71% in Asia, followed by 
an annual report indicating around 50% in North America. 
 
2CRSi's response. This is not an inconsistency, but two distinct measures. The 71% figure corresponds to revenue broken 
down by delivery area (consolidated revenue press release of 25 July 2024). The figure of around 50% corresponds to 
revenue invoiced from the North America area (2023-2024 annual report). A single transaction may be invoiced from one 
area and delivered in another: the two bases are not contradictory. 
 
Allegation No. 3 - The increase in North America revenue in the second half of 2025 is allegedly explained solely by 
the USUSD610 million framework agreement. 
 
2CRSi's response. The USUSD610 million framework agreement did not give rise to any invoicing during the period in 
question. The growth in North American revenue comes from separate orders, delivered and paid for, unrelated to this 
framework agreement. 

Additional clarification - exceptional discount. The margin for one period was affected by an exceptional discount 
granted to a customer: the customer wished to be delivered before Christmas 2024, a delivery that 2CRSi was only able 
to fulfil in February 2025; in order to preserve the relationship and honour the order, a discount was granted in 
compensation for this delay. This is a usual commercial practice, which does not call into question the reality of the 
order, which was delivered and invoiced. 
 
NewYork GreenCloud (NYGC): relationship with 2CRSi 
 
Allegation No. 4 - The unnamed customer under the USUSD610 million contract (January 2024) and the USUSD290 million order 
(September 2025) is alleged to be NewYork GreenCloud. 
 
2CRSi's response. 2CRSi acts as a supplier of computer hardware. 
 
The January 2024 contract, for USUSD610 million, has as its counterparty a US company (distinct from NYGC) headed by Dr 
Joseph Church, relating to a robotic greenhouse agriculture project making use of the waste heat generated by the 
servers (heating the greenhouses in winter, producing drinking water in summer). A first installation is currently 
under development in Southern California; the deployment timetable for the next sites has been delayed by the rollback 
of US tax incentives (Inflation Reduction Act) relating to solar energy. 
 
The September 2025 contract, for USUSD290 million, has as its counterparty the US company NewYork GreenCloud, a company 
headed by Dr Joseph Church, relating to a project to generate energy from biomass and to create an AI Factory at Buena 
Vista, CA. The first phase (5MW) of this project is still scheduled for the end of summer 2026. A second phase 
(approximately 15MW) will be installed at a later stage. The value of this contract will be recognised in 2CRSi's 
revenue for the 2026/27 financial year. 
 
Regardless of the contracting entity, neither 2CRSi nor Alain Wilmouth holds any equity interest or corporate office 
therein. 
 
Allegation No. 5 - NYGC is alleged to have been incorporated on the very day 2CRSi announced the contract. 
 
2CRSi's response. This allegation concerns NYGC, not 2CRSi. The incorporation date of a third-party company is a matter 
for that company and has no bearing on 2CRSi's products, revenue or accounts. 
 
Allegation No. 6 - NYGC is alleged to be an undisclosed related party, more akin to a subsidiary of 2CRSi. 
 
2CRSi's response. NYGC is a customer company, linked to 2CRSi by a commercial relationship. 2CRSi exercises no control, 
joint control or significant influence over it, and shares no common officer with it; neither 2CRSi nor Alain Wilmouth 
holds any equity interest in it. 
 
Allegation No. 7 - Alain Wilmouth is alleged to appear as "Co-Founder & CEO" in NYGC's investor materials. 
 
2CRSi's response. This material is a fundraising document specific to NYGC, distributed by its advisor. Whatever the 
presentation, Alain Wilmouth is not a founder, shareholder, owner, officer or corporate representative of NYGC, and 
holds no position within it: the title shown does not reflect any actual role within NYGC. The "team" slide lists the 
project's participants - site manager, financial advisor, supplier - and not NYGC employees. 
 
Allegation No. 8 - Circularity: in its materials, NYGC allegedly presents the USUSD610 million contract as one of its own 
achievements. 
 
2CRSi's response. This presentation is part of NYGC's own communications and does not bind 2CRSi. From 2CRSi's 
perspective, the transaction corresponds to a relationship between a supplier and its customer. 

Allegation No. 9 - The nygc.ai website is alleged to have been created and hosted by 2CRSi's IT department, around five 
months after the contract was announced. 
 
2CRSi's response. NYGC's website and certain technical and commercial materials (site brochures, solution presentation 
videos) were produced by 2CRSi's marketing team under an invoiced services engagement, on market terms, for an amount 
to date of less than EUR100,000. Such a service, common between a supplier and its customer, creates no equity or control 
relationship. 
 
Allegation No. 10 - 2CRSi and Dr Church are alleged to have worked together for a long time, presenting their assets 
interchangeably. 
 
2CRSi's response. Dr Church has been a customer of 2CRSi since May 2021 (purchase and rental of servers). His servers, 
initially hosted in 2CRSi's data center at Rouses Point, were transferred on 4 August 2022 to the Chateaugay site owned 
by Dr Joseph Church, a former biomass power plant that he had acquired and in which he had fitted out premises as a 2MW 
data center. The longstanding nature of a commercial relationship does not characterise a related party: it reflects an 
ongoing supplier-customer relationship. 2CRSi holds no equity interest in the companies concerned. 
 
Allegation No. 11 - NYGC is alleged to be run by a person with no data center experience. 
 
2CRSi's response. This allegation concerns a third party, not 2CRSi. It has no bearing on the Company's products, 
revenue or accounts. 
 
Allegation No. 12 - The companies in the customer's ecosystem are alleged to be registered at the same address. 
 
2CRSi's response. This allegation concerns third parties, not 2CRSi. 
 
NewYork GreenCloud: counterparty and viability 
 
Allegation No. 13 - The project's financial advisor allegedly has no other project to its name. 
 
2CRSi's response. This allegation concerns a third party, not 2CRSi. 
 
Allegation No. 14 - NYGC has allegedly never built or operated a data center. 
 
2CRSi's response. The Chateaugay site includes a former biomass power plant and a data center of approximately 2 MW, 
which Dr Joseph Church has incorporated into his assets. The assessment of NYGC's assets and operations is a matter for 
that company; 2CRSi acts there as a supplier. 
 
Allegation No. 15 - NYGC allegedly lacks the means to fulfil the order. 
 
2CRSi's response. NYGC's financial structure is a matter for that company; it is not for 2CRSi to certify it. The 
relevant issue for 2CRSi is the recoverability of its own receivables: payment terms, deposits received, amounts 
actually invoiced and collected, and the assessment of the probability of collection, in accordance with applicable 
accounting rules. 
 
Allegation No. 16 - The project is allegedly being deployed in three phases, some of which rely on technology 
considered unproven. 
 
2CRSi's response. The project's timetable and technical characteristics are a matter for NYGC, the project sponsor. 
According to the timetable communicated by NYGC, a first phase is planned for 2026, with a subsequent ramp-up expected 
by 2027-2028. 2CRSi acts as a supplier and neither establishes nor guarantees these specifications.
Allegation No. 17 - The project would, at best, only start in 2027-2028, which would allegedly contradict a server 
delivery announced for summer 2026. 
 
2CRSi's response. There is no contradiction: server delivery can precede a site's entry into service. A delivery in 
summer 2026 is consistent with the site's ramp-up in 2027-2028. 
 
Allegation No. 18 - NYGC's technical specifications are allegedly implausible. 
 
2CRSi's response. These specifications are those announced by NYGC, and not representations made by 2CRSi. The Company 
has neither established nor guaranteed them; they have no bearing on its products, revenue or accounts. 
 
Allegation No. 19 - NYGC's financing allegedly depends on future customer signings. 
 
2CRSi's response. NYGC's financing structure is a matter for that company. 2CRSi's commercial relations with it are 
governed by normal contractual terms. 
 
NYGC's customers 
 
Allegation No. 20 - The partner "Atlas Cloud AI" allegedly does not have the financial capacity announced. 
 
2CRSi's response. This allegation concerns a third party, not 2CRSi. 
 
Allegation No. 21 - This partner's executive allegedly made implausible statements. 
 
2CRSi's response. This allegation concerns a third party, not 2CRSi. 
 
Allegation No. 22 - This partner was allegedly presented as a customer before the official announcement. 
 
2CRSi's response. This allegation concerns a third party's communications, not 2CRSi. 
 
US sites 
 
Allegation No. 23 - The Chateaugay site was allegedly presented as an owned data center nearing completion, whereas it 
is allegedly a decommissioned power plant. 
 
2CRSi's response. The Chateaugay site belongs to the customer's ecosystem; 2CRSi's involvement there was as part of its 
commercial relationship, and it did not present this site as an asset belonging to it. See also the response to 
Allegation No. 10. 
 
Allegation No. 24 - 2CRSi's announcement relating to Chateaugay allegedly preceded the customer's purchase of the site 
by one month. 
 
2CRSi's response. Given the commercial relationship established as early as 2021, the mention of the Chateaugay project 
before the finalisation of the site's acquisition by the customer reflects a prior commercial discussion, a common 
practice, and reveals no equity relationship. 
 
Allegation No. 25 - 2CRSi Cloud Solutions allegedly includes Chateaugay and Rouses Point as operating assets. 
 
2CRSi's response. 2CRSi Cloud Solutions is not a legal entity, but a business line of the Group; it holds no assets in 
that capacity. 
 
Allegation No. 26 - 2CRSi allegedly claims to have acquired the Rouses Point site, whereas it is allegedly owned by a 
third party. 
 
2CRSi's response. 2CRSi has never claimed to own this site. Its press release of May 2021 states that the site is being 
redeveloped by ERS Investors and fitted out by 2CRSi for its project. 2CRSi operates one of its production sites there; 
third-party ownership of the building does not contradict this industrial operation. 

Allegation No. 27 - NYGC allegedly reuses 2CRSi's materials identically. 
 
2CRSi's response. As part of its commercial services, 2CRSi promotes its customers' sites; it is normal for materials 
to share common elements. This does not reflect any confusion between entities. 
 
Allegation No. 28 - A subdomain of 2crsi.com allegedly hosted the website of another customer project, presenting 2CRSi 
as a strategic partner. 
 
2CRSi's response. This project is another customer of 2CRSi. The materials and hosting referred to fall under the same 
invoiced commercial services as those described in Allegation No. 9. 
 
Other announcements 
 
Allegation No. 29 - The German order's customer is allegedly a very small entity, whereas the order is presented as 
already paid. 
 
2CRSi's response. This order, for 194 servers, was delivered on 18 June 2026 and has been collected; the corresponding 
revenue has been recognised. The customer's identity is confidential, a common and lawful commercial practice. In order 
to substantiate this transaction, 2CRSi has engaged an audit firm to carry out an independent factual-findings 
engagement regarding the existence and execution of this order, including direct confirmations from third parties 
(banks, customer, carriers). The findings of this work will be communicated once the engagement has been completed. 
 
Allegation No. 30 - A Fremont plant, at one time presented among the Group's sites, was allegedly removed without any 
announcement. 
 
2CRSi's response. 2CRSi Corporation leased and operated, for 12 months, a site in Fremont for server production, before 
transferring all of its equipment and inventory to San Jose, and then to Rouses Point, where its US production is now 
carried out. This transfer of activity, of limited scope, did not require a specific announcement and does not reflect 
any concealment. 
 
Allegation No. 31 - The USUSD100 million order in New York allegedly lacks transparency. 
 
2CRSi's response. This order has been fully delivered and paid for; the corresponding revenue was included in the first 
half of the 2025/26 financial year. The customer's identity is confidential. 
 
Allegation No. 32 - The ÆTHER consortium: 2CRSi is allegedly the only party to have announced its participation in a 
very large-scale project. 
 
2CRSi's response. On 9 April 2025, the European Commission, through the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, launched a call for 
expressions of interest relating to future European AI Gigafactories. On 20 June 2025, 2CRSi submitted the ÆTHER 
consortium's application, which constitutes a European industrial cooperation framework, and not a subsidiary or a 
company related to the Group. In February 2026, 2CRSi announced the opening of negotiations relating to a site 
compatible with these plans, specifying that this was a preparatory phase, with no definitive commitment or guarantee 
of completion. The consortium's members and their respective roles were the subject of a disclosure on 8 July 2026. 
 
Allegation No. 33 - The Canadian contract allegedly has an unidentified contracting party. 
 
2CRSi's response. The customer's identity is not disclosed, but 2CRSi confirms full payment of the order and completion 
of delivery. The corresponding revenue is included in the second half of the 2025/26 financial year. 

General conclusion 
 
Allegation No. 34 - 2CRSi allegedly fabricated substantially all of its revenue and projections through undisclosed 
related parties, deliberately misleading investors, regulators and auditors. 
 
2CRSi's response. 2CRSi most firmly disputes the claim that any part of its revenue or projections is fabricated. The 
reality of its industrial activity - identifiable and verifiable products, customers and production sites - and 
accounts prepared in accordance with applicable standards and certified by its statutory auditor refute this thesis. 
The Company rejects any imputation of deliberate deception of its investors, regulators or its statutory auditor. 
Originating from a short seller with a financial interest in a decline in the share price, the report proceeds from 
conflations and extrapolations. 2CRSi is currently considering the actions it will deem appropriate to take in order to 
preserve its rights, its reputation and the interests of its shareholders. 

About 2CRSi 
Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance computer servers and 
innovative solutions for Artificial Intelligence, high-performance computing, and data storage. Committed to a 
responsible and sustainable approach, the group operates across multiple continents and delivers energy-efficient 
technological solutions to sectors including tech, industry, gaming, scientific research, and datacenters. 2CRSi has 
been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext Paris regulated market (ISIN code: FR0013341781) and transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
Learn more at https://2crsi.com/ 

Contacts 2CRSi 
2CRSi 
      Seitosei.Actifin                               Seitosei.Actifin 
Jean-Philippe 
LLOBERA 
        Foucauld Charavay                              Isabelle Dray 
 
 
Director France 
        Financial Communication foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com        Press Relations 
      Foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com                    isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com 
press@2crsi.com 
      06 37 83 33 19                                06 85 36 85 11 
03 68 41 10 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: 2CRSI-CP-20260716-EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2366564 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2366564 16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2366564&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2026 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.