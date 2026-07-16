

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR1.232 billion, or EUR0.36 per share. This compares with EUR1.221 billion, or EUR0.35 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.2% to EUR3.032 billion from EUR2.911 billion last year.



Nordea Bank Abp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.232 Bln. vs. EUR1.221 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.36 vs. EUR0.35 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.032 Bln vs. EUR2.911 Bln last year.



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