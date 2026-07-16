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WKN: 591260 | ISIN: NO0010063308 | Ticker-Symbol: TEQ
Tradegate
15.07.26 | 19:58
13,450 Euro
+1,28 % +0,170
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,50013,00008:37
13,31013,62015.07.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TELENOR ASA13,450+1,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.