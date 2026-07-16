

FORNEBU (dpa-AFX) - TELENOR ASA (TELN) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled NOK2.524 billion, or NOK1.85 per share. This compares with NOK3.725 billion, or NOK2.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to NOK18.135 billion from NOK19.100 billion last year.



TELENOR ASA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: NOK2.524 Bln. vs. NOK3.725 Bln. last year. -EPS: NOK1.85 vs. NOK2.72 last year. -Revenue: NOK18.135 Bln vs. NOK19.100 Bln last year.



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