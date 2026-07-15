Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Preliminary Second Quarter Earnings of $1.43 Per Diluted Common Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSBC), the holding company for Great Southern Bank (the "Bank"), today reported that preliminary earnings for the three months ended June 30, 2026, were $1.43 per diluted common share ($15.8 million net income) compared to $1.72 per diluted common share ($19.8 million net income) for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The 2026 second quarter results were negatively impacted by non-recurring expenses recorded in the period related to the consolidation of certain banking centers and other operational areas, which are discussed below.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, annualized return on average common equity was 9.83%, annualized return on average assets was 1.12%, annualized net interest margin was 3.76% and the efficiency ratio was 67.21%, compared to 12.81%, 1.34%, 3.68% and 59.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Excluding the non-recurring expenses referenced above, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, net income was $17.4 million, earnings per diluted common share were $1.57, annualized return on average common equity was 10.82%, annualized return on average assets was 1.24%, and the efficiency ratio was 63.47%. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP calculations is detailed in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Key Results :

Net Interest Income : Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $1.5 million (2.9%) to $49.5 million compared to $51.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, largely driven by the completion of accounting recognition in October 2025 of interest income from a previously terminated interest rate swap. This was partially offset by lower interest expense on deposit accounts and other borrowings. Annualized net interest margin was 3.76% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.





Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $1.5 million (2.9%) to $49.5 million compared to $51.0 million for the second quarter of 2025, largely driven by the completion of accounting recognition in October 2025 of interest income from a previously terminated interest rate swap. This was partially offset by lower interest expense on deposit accounts and other borrowings. Annualized net interest margin was 3.76% for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and 3.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Asset Quality : Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $10.6 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.1 million from $9.5 million at December 31, 2025. At June 30, 2026, non-performing assets were $9.4 million (0.17% of total assets), an increase of $1.3 million from $8.1 million (0.15% of total assets) at December 31, 2025. See "Asset Quality" below.





Non-performing assets and potential problem loans totaled $10.6 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $1.1 million from $9.5 million at December 31, 2025. At June 30, 2026, non-performing assets were $9.4 million (0.17% of total assets), an increase of $1.3 million from $8.1 million (0.15% of total assets) at December 31, 2025. See "Asset Quality" below. Loans : Total net loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, decreased $49.1 million, or 1.1%, from $4.36 billion at December 31, 2025 to $4.31 billion at June 30, 2026. This decrease was primarily driven by decreases in commercial real estate loans and other residential (multi-family) loans, partially offset by an increase in construction loans. The Bank experienced an increased amount of loan prepayments in the 2026 second quarter compared to a lower amount of prepayments in the first quarter of 2026.

Liquidity : The Company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.23 billion and $319.6 million, respectively, at June 30, 2026.





The Company had secured borrowing line availability at the FHLBank and Federal Reserve Bank of $1.23 billion and $319.6 million, respectively, at June 30, 2026. Capital : The Company's capital position remained strong as of June 30, 2026, significantly exceeding the "well-capitalized" thresholds established by regulatory agencies. See "Capital" below.



Certain Income and Expense Items Impacting Second Quarter 2026 Results : During the three months ended June 30, 2026, there were certain income and expense items that impacted the Company's results of operations.

Interest income on loans increased $393,000 due to collection of unbooked interest on one relationship. This relationship has recently provided interest payments semi-annually, but we do not have assurances of future payments or amounts, if payments are made.





Other non-interest income included $176,000 due to fees received on the origination of back-to-back interest rate swaps as part of a new commercial real estate loan transaction. These types of fees occur sporadically as part of our operations.





In June 2026, the Company decided to consolidate operations of nine banking centers into other nearby Great Southern banking center locations. See "Business Initiatives" below. Accounting rules require that certain costs and expected losses be recorded immediately, while any expected gains are not recorded until realized. Upon evaluating the carrying value and estimated market value of each affected location (all of which are owned facilities), a valuation allowance of $1.4 million was recognized in the second quarter of 2026 related to four of the locations. The Company currently does not expect to ultimately realize losses on the sale of the other five properties and expects the eventual aggregate selling price of all affected properties will exceed the combined carrying value of the affected locations (approximately $12.6 million). In addition to the valuation allowance, severance expense of $234,000 was recognized in the second quarter of 2026 related to the termination of 39 employees due to the closure of the nine banking centers.



The Company also completed a limited number of other operational workforce reductions in the quarter, including the closure of two commercial lending locations. These reductions resulted in the recognition of $327,000 in severance costs related to 27 employees along with $163,000 in remaining lease expense associated with the loan production office.



The $2.1 million of expenses outlined above are included in the Consolidated Statements of Income under "Noninterest Expense - Net Occupancy and Equipment Expense" and "Noninterest Expenses - Salaries and employee benefits," respectively.

Selected Financial Data:

Three Months Ended June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest income - 49,493 - 50,963 - 48,328 Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments 8 (110 - (931 - Non-interest income 7,375 8,212 7,029 Non-interest expense 38,222 35,005 34,792 Provision for income taxes 2,843 4,494 4,020 Net income - 15,795 - 19,786 - 17,476 Earnings per diluted common share - 1.43 - 1.72 - 1.58

Joseph W. Turner, President and CEO of Great Southern, commented: "Our second quarter performance reflects continued strong results within our core banking franchise. Throughout the quarter, we remained focused on the fundamentals that have consistently guided our long-term success, including sound credit underwriting, thoughtful balance sheet management, and prudent expense control. We reported preliminary net income of $15.8 million, or $1.43 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $19.8 million, or $1.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. As outlined above, our second quarter results were inclusive of one-time expenses associated with branch consolidation and workforce reduction initiatives. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, preliminary net income totaled $33.3 million, or $2.99 per diluted common share, compared to $36.9 million, or $3.18 per diluted common share, in the first half of 2025."

Turner noted, "Net interest income remained strong in the quarter, a result of prudent asset-liability management and disciplined pricing on earning assets and funding sources. Our net interest margin was 3.76% in the quarter, compared to 3.68% in the second quarter of 2025. Our pricing discipline helped mitigate the absence of $2.0 million in quarterly interest income recorded in the prior year period from a previously terminated interest rate swap, as well as lower earning assets, given the loan balance decline in the second quarter of 2026. Though our prioritization of net interest income will remain, credit and pricing discipline may temper near-term earnings given our focus on long-term stockholder returns."

Turner continued, "Turning to our balance sheet, and as discussed in the prior quarter, period-to-period loan trends are influenced significantly by loan repayments from our borrowers. Elevated payoff activity in the second quarter of 2026 led to a $148.9 million decline in loan balances, compared to balances at the end of the 2026 first quarter. Despite the increased payoff volume, we remain committed to an origination strategy anchored by conservative credit and underwriting standards. As it relates to funding, we were pleased to see continued expansion within our core non-interest-bearing checking portfolios, reflecting the strength of our long-standing customer relationships. Additionally, as total earning assets moderated during the quarter, we were able to reduce higher-cost wholesale funding. These actions supported the level of our net interest margin while preserving our balance sheet flexibility."

Turner added, "Asset quality remained very strong through the first half of 2026. Total non-performing assets were $9.4 million, or 0.17% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026. Included in this total is a $1.8 million multi-family loan transferred to foreclosed assets in the quarter. This loan experienced idiosyncratic issues which resulted in a $909,000 charge off upon its transfer to foreclosed assets.

Turner further commented, "As outlined above, we announced the consolidation of nine banking centers into other nearby locations along with the elimination of 66 positions across various divisions in the Company. Though these decisions resulted in the realization of several non-recurring expenses in the second quarter of 2026, we're confident they will allow for better alignment with our customer base and improved returns for our stockholders, going forward. We expect the operational efficiencies created by these actions, the impact of which should begin to be realized in the fourth quarter of 2026, will produce an increase in annual pre-tax income of over $2 million."

"Great Southern enters the second half of 2026 in a strong position, with robust capital and liquidity levels and a prudent balance sheet posture. As of June 30, 2026, tangible common equity was 11.47% of tangible assets and book value per common share increased to $58.95. Looking ahead, we remain focused on protecting asset quality, executing thoughtful operational improvements, and building long-term value for our stockholders," Turner concluded.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Three Months Ended June 30, June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

(Dollars in thousands) Interest Income - 72,461 - 80,975 - 71,165 Interest Expense 22,968 30,012 22,837 Net Interest Income - 49,493 - 50,963 - 48,328 Net interest margin 3.76 - 3.68 - 3.71 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.9 - 126.9 - 128.8 -

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 decreased $1.5 million (2.9%) to $49.5 million, compared to $51.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. This decrease was driven primarily by the $2.0 million net reduction in quarterly interest income associated with a previously terminated interest rate swap (income recognition ended on October 6, 2025). Additionally, compared to the year-ago quarter, interest income declined due to lower loan balances and lower market rates, which primarily impacted the interest rates on existing variable-rate loans and newly originated fixed-rate loans. Mostly offsetting the decrease in interest income was reduced interest expense, due to the strategic management of maturing/repricing brokered deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits. Also, there was no interest expense on subordinated notes in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as those notes were redeemed in June 2025. Annualized net interest margin was 3.76% in the second quarter of 2026, compared to 3.68% in the same period of 2025 and 3.71% in the first quarter of 2026. The average interest rate spread was 3.24% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 3.09% for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 3.20% for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

The average yield on total interest-earning assets decreased from 5.84% in the 2025 second quarter to 5.51% in the 2026 second quarter, with the average yield on loans decreasing 37 basis points, the average yield on investment securities increasing two basis points and the average yield on other interest earning assets (primarily funds held at the Federal Reserve Bank) decreasing 80 basis points. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased from 2.75% in the 2025 second quarter to 2.27% in the 2026 second quarter, with the average rate paid on interest-bearing demand and savings deposits, time deposits and brokered deposits decreasing 22 basis points, 53 basis points and 61 basis points, respectively. The average rate paid on short-term borrowings decreased 67 basis points.

Market interest rates, primarily the federal funds rate and SOFR rates, declined in the fourth quarter of 2025, and remained lower through the first half of 2026. There were no federal funds rate cuts in the first half of 2026, but there were federal funds rate cuts in September, October, and December of 2025, totaling 75 basis points. This market rate decline reduced the average yield on loans, though the impact was tempered as cash flows from lower-rate fixed rate loans originated a few years ago were deployed into residential and commercial real estate loans with comparably higher rates of interest. The decline in market interest rates also resulted in lower average rates paid on deposits and borrowings, compared to the prior-year second quarter and the first quarter of 2026.

To mitigate exposure to the risk of fluctuations in future cash flows resulting from changes in interest rates (primarily related to falling interest rates), the Company has strategically utilized derivative financial instruments - primarily interest rate swaps - as part of its interest rate risk management strategy.

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the effect of cash flow hedge accounting included in interest income in the consolidated statements of income:

Three Months Ended June 30,

June 30,

March 31, 2026

2025

2026

(In thousands) Terminated interest rate swaps - - - 2,025 - - Active interest rate swaps (1,022 - (1,757 - (1,031 -

Increase (decrease) to interest income - (1,022 - - 268 - (1,031 -

The Company entered into an interest rate swap in October 2018, which was terminated in March 2020. Upon termination, the Company received $45.9 million, inclusive of accrued but unpaid interest, from its swap counterparty. The net amount, after deducting accrued interest and deferred income taxes, was accreted to interest income on loans monthly until the originally scheduled termination date of October 6, 2025. With this date having passed, the Company no longer has the benefit of that income from the terminated swap. At June 30, 2026, the Company had two active interest rate swaps with a combined notional amount of $400 million. These swaps resulted in a reduction of interest income of $1.0 million and $1.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Market rates for time deposits for much of 2024 were elevated but have declined as the FOMC cut the federal funds rate by 100 basis points in late 2024, 25 basis points in the third quarter of 2025 and 50 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025. As of June 30, 2026, time deposit maturities (including brokered time deposits) over the next 12 months were as follows: within three months - $630.7 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.38%; within three to six months - $263.2 million, with a weighted-average rate of 3.10%; and within six to twelve months - $25.5 million, with a weighted-average rate of 1.40%. Based on time deposit market rates in June 2026, overall average replacement rates for maturing time deposits originated through our retail branch system are likely to be approximately 2.70 - 3.20%, depending on term. Brokered time deposit rates were generally at or above 3.90% at the end of June 2026.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, non-interest income decreased $837,000, to $7.4 million, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily as a result of the following items:

Other income : Other income decreased $897,000 compared to the prior-year second quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded income of $1.1 million related to exits from, and other activities of, its investments in tax credit partnerships, which was not repeated in the current quarter.





: Other income decreased $897,000 compared to the prior-year second quarter. In the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded income of $1.1 million related to exits from, and other activities of, its investments in tax credit partnerships, which was not repeated in the current quarter. Commissions : Commission income increased $230,000 compared to the prior-year second quarter. The increase was due to annuity sales that were approximately 94% higher in the 2026 period compared to the 2025 period. Yields on these products have been attractive to many of our customers.



NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, non-interest expense increased $3.2 million, to $38.2 million, when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily as a result of the following items:

Net occupancy and equipment expenses : Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $2.2 million, or 26.7%, from the prior-year second quarter. In June 2026, the Company decided to consolidate operations of nine banking centers into other nearby Great Southern banking center locations and close one leased facility which served as the Company's Omaha, Neb. loan production office. The Company evaluated the carrying value of the affected owned premises (totaling approximately $12.6 million) to determine if any impairment of the value of these premises was warranted and recorded a valuation allowance of $1.4 million related to certain affected premises, furniture, fixtures and equipment of the owned locations at June 30, 2026. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company also recorded expenses totaling $163,000 related to contractual future lease payments for the Omaha leased lending facility. For additional information on these consolidations, see "Business Initiatives" below.



Additionally, various components of computer license and support expenses, related to upgrades of core systems capabilities and disaster recovery site, collectively increased by $333,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025.





: Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $2.2 million, or 26.7%, from the prior-year second quarter. In June 2026, the Company decided to consolidate operations of nine banking centers into other nearby Great Southern banking center locations and close one leased facility which served as the Company's Omaha, Neb. loan production office. The Company evaluated the carrying value of the affected owned premises (totaling approximately $12.6 million) to determine if any impairment of the value of these premises was warranted and recorded a valuation allowance of $1.4 million related to certain affected premises, furniture, fixtures and equipment of the owned locations at June 30, 2026. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company also recorded expenses totaling $163,000 related to contractual future lease payments for the Omaha leased lending facility. For additional information on these consolidations, see "Business Initiatives" below. Additionally, various components of computer license and support expenses, related to upgrades of core systems capabilities and disaster recovery site, collectively increased by $333,000 in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits : Salaries and employee benefits increased $686,000, or 3.4%, from the prior-year second quarter. The increase was primarily due to the Company recording $561,000 in expenses related to severance pay for employees affected by the consolidations in banking centers and other operational areas. See "Business Initiatives" below.



The Company's efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was 67.21% compared to 59.16% for the same quarter in 2025. The Company's ratio of non-interest expense to average assets was 2.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 2.37% for the three months ended June 30, 2025. These increased percentages were largely due to the one-time expenses previously discussed. Average assets for the three months ended June 30, 2026, decreased $298.6 million, or 5.0%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to the decline in the average balance of net loans.

INCOME TAXES

For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company's effective tax rate was 15.3% and 18.5%, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company's effective tax rate was 17.1% and 19.2%, respectively. These effective rates were below the statutory federal tax rate of 21.0%, due primarily to the utilization of certain investment tax credits and the Company's tax-exempt investments and tax-exempt loans, which reduced the Company's effective tax rate. The effective rates in the 2026 periods also decreased due to a higher-than-normal level of deductions related to the significant amount of stock option exercises by the Company's employees. The Company's effective tax rate may fluctuate in future periods as it is impacted by the level and timing of the Company's utilization of tax credits, the level of tax-exempt investments and loans, the amount of taxable income in various state jurisdictions and the overall level of pre-tax income. State tax expense estimates continually evolve as taxable income and apportionment between states are analyzed. The Company currently expects its effective tax rate (combined federal and state) will be approximately 18.0% to 19.5% in future periods.

CAPITAL

June 30, December 31, March 31, 2026 2025 2026 Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios (Preliminary) Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.4 - 12.2 - 12.2 - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.0 - 13.6 - 13.5 - Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.6 - 14.1 - 14.0 - Total Capital Ratio 15.8 - 15.3 - 15.2 - Tangible Common Equity Ratio 11.5 - 11.2 - 11.0 -

As of June 30, 2026, total stockholders' equity was $641.6 million, representing 11.6% of total assets and a book value of $58.95 per common share. This compares to total stockholders' equity of $636.1 million, or 11.4% of total assets, and a book value of $57.50 per common share at December 31, 2025. The $5.5 million increase in stockholders' equity from December 31, 2025, was primarily driven by $33.3 million in net income and an $11.9 million increase from stock option exercises, partially offset by $9.4 million in cash dividends declared on the Company's common stock, $24.8 million in common stock repurchases, and an increase in unrealized losses on investments and interest rate swaps. The increased unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale investment securities and interest rate swaps, which totaled $37.7 million and $32.2 million (net of taxes) at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, decreased stockholders' equity by $5.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2026. These net unrealized losses primarily resulted from increased intermediate-term market interest rates, which generally decreased the fair value of the investment securities and interest rate swaps. In 2026, market interest rates and interest rate expectations for future periods decreased early in the first quarter before increasing significantly since March to levels higher than those at December 31, 2025, ultimately resulting in decreases in the fair value of the Company's investment securities and interest rate swaps during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

The Company had unrealized losses on its portfolio of held-to-maturity investment securities, which totaled $17.4 million and $16.6 million at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, that were not included in its total capital balance. If unrealized losses on held-to-maturity securities were included in capital (net of taxes) at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, they would have decreased total stockholder's equity at those dates by $13.1 million and $12.5 million, respectively. These amounts were equal to 2.0% of total stockholders' equity of $641.6 million at June 30, 2026 and $636.1 million at December 31, 2025.

In April 2025, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the purchase, from time to time, of up to one million additional shares of the Company's common stock. As of June 30, 2026, approximately 304,000 shares remained available under this stock repurchase authorization.

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 114,624 shares of its common stock at an average price of $68.39, and the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders' equity by $12.5 million. During the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company experienced stock option exercises of 125,221 shares of its common stock at an average price of $54.17, which increased stockholders' equity by $7.3 million.

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company repurchased 383,288 shares of its common stock at an average price of $64.29, and the Company's Board of Directors declared regular quarterly cash dividends totaling $0.86 per common share, which, combined, reduced stockholders' equity by $34.1 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company experienced stock option exercises of 205,480 shares of its common stock at an average price of $52.89, which increased stockholders' equity by $11.9 million.

LIQUIDITY AND DEPOSITS

Liquidity is a measure of the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to meet present and future financial obligations in a timely manner. The Company's primary sources of funds are customer deposits, FHLBank advances, other borrowings, loan repayments, unpledged securities, proceeds from sales of loans and available-for-sale securities and funds provided from operations. The Company utilizes some or all of these sources of funds depending on the comparative costs and availability at the time. The Company has, from time to time, chosen not to pay rates on deposits as high as the rates paid by certain of its competitors and, at management's discretion, supplements deposits with alternative sources of funds. Management believes that the Company maintains overall liquidity sufficient to satisfy its depositors' requirements and meet its borrowers' credit needs.

At June 30, 2026, the Company had the following available secured lines and on-balance sheet liquidity:

June 30, 2026 Federal Home Loan Bank line $1,234.0 million Federal Reserve Bank line 319.6 million Cash and cash equivalents 180.0 million Unpledged securities - Available-for-sale 339.9 million Unpledged securities - Held-to-maturity 23.4 million

During the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company's total deposits decreased $180.7 million. Interest-bearing checking balances decreased $91.8 million (4.0%), primarily in certain money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing checking balances increased $35.9 million (4.3%). Time deposits generated through the Company's banking center and corporate services networks decreased $36.9 million (5.4%). Brokered deposits, obtained through a variety of sources, decreased $87.8 million (13.2%). As total assets (primarily loans receivable) decreased, the Company elected not to replace some of its maturing brokered deposits. Most of this deposit decrease occurred in the second quarter of 2026, as total deposits decreased $143.1 million in the three months ended June 30, 2026.

At June 30, 2026, the Company had the following deposit balances:

June 30, 2026 Interest-bearing checking $2,197.6 million Non-interest-bearing checking 877.4 million Time deposits 651.5 million Brokered deposits 575.6 million

At June 30, 2026, the Company estimated that its uninsured deposits, excluding deposit accounts of the Company's consolidated subsidiaries, were approximately $665.6 million (15.5% of total deposits).

LOANS

Total net loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, decreased $49.1 million, or 1.1%, from $4.36 billion at December 31, 2025 to $4.31 billion at June 30, 2026. This decrease was primarily driven by decreases in commercial real estate loans of $73.3 million and other residential (multi-family) loans of $39.9 million, partially offset by an increase in construction loans of $53.2 million. Compared to March 31, 2026, net loans decreased $148.9 million.

The pipeline of the unfunded portion of loans and formal loan commitments remained strong, with the largest portion of these unfunded balances consisting of the unfunded portion of outstanding construction loans ($531.5 million at June 30, 2026). See the table below.

For additional details about the Company's loan portfolio, please refer to the quarterly loan portfolio presentation available on the Company's Investor Relations website under "Presentations."

Loan commitments and the unfunded portion of loans at the dates indicated were as follows (in thousands):

June 30,

2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Closed non-construction loans with unused available lines Secured by real estate (one- to four-family) - 214,597 - 214,107 - 208,229 - 205,599 - 203,964 Secured by real estate (not one- to four-family) - - - - - Not secured by real estate - commercial business 106,290 106,024 114,568 106,621 82,435 Closed construction loans with unused available lines Secured by real estate (one-to four-family) 116,195 119,231 112,684 94,501 101,545 Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family) 531,842 530,756 624,025 703,947 719,039 Loan commitments not closed Secured by real estate (one-to four-family) 22,937 19,194 14,113 14,373 12,347 Secured by real estate (not one-to four-family) 49,139 24,053 19,412 53,660 48,153 Not secured by real estate - commercial business 33,940 35,762 38,262 22,884 11,763 - 1,074,940 - 1,049,127 - 1,131,293 - 1,201,585 - 1,179,246

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

During both the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, the Company did not record a provision expense on its portfolio of outstanding loans. Total net charge offs were $819,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to total net recoveries of $111,000 during the same period in the prior year. Total net charge offs were $806,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to total net recoveries of $55,000 during the same period in the prior year. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $8,000, compared to a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $110,000 for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $923,000, compared to a negative provision for losses on unfunded commitments of $458,000 for the same period in 2025.

The Bank's allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.46% at both June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, compared to 1.43% at March 31, 2026. Management considers the allowance for credit losses adequate to cover losses inherent in the Bank's loan portfolio at June 30, 2026, based on recent reviews of the portfolio and current economic conditions. However, if challenging economic conditions persist or worsen, or if management's assessment of the loan portfolio changes, additional provisions for credit losses may be required, which could adversely impact the Company's future financial performance.

ASSET QUALITY

At June 30, 2026, non-performing assets were $9.4 million, an increase of $1.3 million from $8.1 million at December 31, 2025, and a decrease of $676,000 compared to March 31, 2026. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.17% at June 30, 2026, compared to 0.15% at December 31, 2025.

Activity in the non-performing loan categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was as follows:

Beginning

Balance,

April 1 Additions

to Non-

Performing Removed

from Non-

Performing Transfers

to Potential

Problem

Loans Transfers to

Foreclosed

Assets and

Repossessions Charge-

Offs Payments Ending

Balance,

June 30 (In thousands) One- to four-family construction - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Subdivision construction - - - - - - - - Land development - - - - - - - - Commercial construction - - - - - - - - One- to four-family residential 703 368 - - - - (81 - 990 Other residential (multi-family) 2,725 - - - (1,807 - (909 - (9 - - Commercial real estate - - - - - - - - Commercial business - 36 - - - - - 36 Consumer 26 - - - - (17 - (2 - 7 Total non-performing loans - 3,454 - 404 - - - - - (1,807 - - (926 - - (92 - - 1,033

Compared to March 31, 2026, non-performing loans decreased $2.4 million.

The non-performing one- to four-family residential category consisted of seven loans at June 30, 2026, three of which were added during the current quarter.

The largest relationship in the one- to four-family residential category totaled $386,000 at June 30, 2026. This relationship was added to non-performing loans in 2024 and is collateralized by a single-family residential property in southern Iowa.

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, a single loan totaling $1.8 million ($2.7 million at March 31, 2026) which had been collateralized by an apartment in eastern Iowa was transferred from the non-performing other residential (multi-family) category to foreclosed assets. Upon transfer to foreclosed assets the Company recorded a loan charge-off of $909,000 on the property, based upon an updated independent appraisal of the asset.

Activity in the potential problem loans categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was as follows:

Beginning

Balance,

April 1 Additions

to

Potential

Problem Removed

from

Potential

Problem Transfers

to Non-

Performing Transfers to

Foreclosed

Assets and

Repossessions Charge-

Offs Loan

Advances

(Payments) Ending

Balance,

June 30 (In thousands) One- to four-family construction - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Subdivision construction - - - - - - - - Land development - - - - - - - - Commercial construction - - - - - - - - One- to four-family residential 943 25 - - - - (112 - 856 Other residential (multi-family) - - - - - - - - Commercial real estate - - - - - - - - Commercial business 14 - - - - - (2 - 12 Consumer 281 47 - - (5 - (7 - (27 - 289 Total potential problem loans - 1,238 - 72 - - - - - (5 - - (7 - - (141 - - 1,157

Compared to March 31, 2026, potential problem loans decreased $81,000.

At June 30, 2026, the one- to four-family residential category consisted of 12 loans, one of which was added to potential problem loans during the current quarter.

The largest relationship in the one- to four-family category totaled $256,000 and was added in the third quarter of 2025. This relationship is collateralized by a single-family residential property in the St. Louis area.

At June 30, 2026, the consumer category of potential problem loans consisted of 18 loans, five of which were added during the current quarter.

Activity in the foreclosed assets and repossessions categories during the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was as follows:

Beginning

Balance,

April 1 Additions ORE and

Repossession

Sales Capitalized

Costs ORE and

Repossession

Write-Downs Ending

Balance,

June 30 (In thousands) One-to four-family construction - - - - - - - - - - - - Subdivision construction - - - - - - Land development - - - - - - Commercial construction - - - - - - One- to four-family residential 643 - (643 - - - - Other residential (multi-family) - 1,807 - - - 1,807 Commercial real estate 5,960 - - 582 - 6,542 Commercial business - - - - - - Consumer 12 12 (13 - - - 11 Total foreclosed assets and repossessions - 6,615 - 1,819 - (656 - - 582 - - - 8,360

Compared to March 31, 2026, foreclosed assets increased $1.8 million.

The largest asset in the commercial real estate category, totaling $6.5 million, consisted of an office building located in Clayton, Mo. This asset was foreclosed upon in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company capitalized $582,000 in improvements to the property. As mentioned in previous filings, the Company reported that it expected such improvements to ultimately cost approximately $3 million and take several months to complete. It is expected that such additional costs will be incurred and capitalized on this asset throughout the remainder of 2026. The majority of this expenditure represents the addition of fire suppression sprinklers throughout the building and other significant improvements. Based on an independent valuation (which utilized sales and current market rents in the area for similarly improved buildings), Bank management does not currently anticipate any loss on this asset and decided to move forward with implementing these improvements.

At June 30, 2026, the other residential (multi-family) category, totaling $1.8 million, consisted of one relationship that was transferred from non-performing loans in the current quarter. This asset, mentioned above in the non-performing loans discussion, consisted of an apartment complex in eastern Iowa. The borrower was no longer in compliance with their loan agreement and, ultimately, the property was placed into foreclosure. The Company expects that it will make significant repairs and improvements to this property. Such improvements are expected to cost approximately $800,000 and take several months to complete. The Company expects to capitalize these expenditures, and these costs were contemplated as part of the charge-off analysis when the asset was transferred to foreclosed assets.

The one- to four-family residential category of foreclosed assets previously included one property consisting of a condominium in the Sarasota, Fla. area, which was added during the three months ended March 31, 2026. This property was sold in the three months ended June 30, 2026, with the Company realizing a small gain on the sale.

BUSINESS INITIATIVES

The Company maintains its focus on technology initiatives and advancements with its current core provider and key partners. These investments in both foundational projects and a heightened customer experience continue to foster an organizational emphasis on innovation and forward progress.

Great Southern launched a partnership with Greenlight, a debit card and financial learning app for kids and teens, in April 2026. The partnership offers a free Greenlight membership to Great Southern customers and is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to expand both technology and family banking offerings.

Also in April, the Company's fully redesigned website www.GreatSouthernBank.com , launched. The website, representative of Great Southern's continued technology investments, offers customers and interested parties an improved online experience with up-to-date content, improved navigation, easier access to financial education information and more.

In June 2026 the Company decided, as part of its regular operational reviews, to consolidate nine banking centers into other Great Southern locations and eliminate a total of 66 positions across various Company divisions, including those at the impacted banking centers. These decisions were part of routine business maintenance as the organization evaluated products, services and workforce to align with changing market dynamics. Of the nine consolidating banking centers, one is in Arkansas, one is in Kansas, two are in Iowa and five are in Missouri (three in the Springfield metro area). Affected banking centers will close October 1, except for the Arkansas location, which will close September 25. All other consolidated staff positions outside of the banking centers have an effective date of September 30. As a result of these planned consolidations, certain expenses were required to be recorded in the 2026 second quarter financial statements. A list of the affected banking center locations is available on our website www.GreatSouthernBank.com

The banking center consolidations and the workforce reductions are expected to result in approximately $2.3 - $2.7 million in annual pre-tax income improvement, beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026. This estimate incorporates compensation, facility and other non-interest expense savings, expected to be $4.4 - $4.8 million annually. This expense savings is expected to be partially offset by a projected amount of customer deposit attrition over time related to the branch closures, resulting in additional interest expense on alternative funding sources along with reduced non-interest income generated from these deposit accounts. If deposit account attrition is ultimately greater than our estimates, it may negatively impact our anticipated annual pre-tax income improvement. At June 30, 2026, total demand deposits at the nine banking centers were approximately $170 million and retail CD balances were approximately $25 million.

Also, as part of the organizational evaluation of products and services, Great Southern continues to expand its Live Teller ATM network with four new locations, including its first installations in the Des Moines, Iowa, market and a new Great Southern Express-branded location in Ozark, Mo.

The banking center located at 3839 Indian Hills Dr. in Sioux City, Iowa, temporarily closed July 3, 2026, for a complete remodel. This reinvestment will bring a fully refreshed banking center to the Bank's Sioux City customers, including updated and brightened interiors, updated technology, and the installation of a drive-thru Live Teller ATM offering extended banking hours for customer convenience. During the temporary closure, customers are served by six additional banking centers in the greater Sioux City area, and 15 ATM locations.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss second quarter 2026 preliminary earnings. The call will be available live or in a recorded version at the Company's Investor Relations website, http://investors.greatsouthernbank.com. Participants may register for the call at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1519b65fe3df412abf1fe40dfe95c397.

About Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, Great Southern offers a broad range of banking services to customers. The Company currently operates 87 retail banking centers in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Arkansas and Nebraska and commercial lending offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Omaha, and Phoenix. The common stock of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "GSBC."

www.GreatSouthernBank.com

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed or furnished by the Company with or to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "may," "might," "could," "should," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "believe," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans, objectives, expectations or consequences of announced transactions, known trends and statements about future performance, operations, products and services of the Company. The Company's ability to predict results or the actual effects of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expected revenues, cost savings, earnings accretion, synergies and other benefits from the Company's merger and acquisition activities might not be realized within the anticipated time frames or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; (ii) changes in economic conditions, either nationally or in the Company's market areas; (iii) the effects of any new or continuing public health issues on general economic and financial market conditions; (iv) fluctuations in interest rates, the effects of inflation or a potential recession, whether caused by Federal Reserve actions or otherwise; (v) the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment; (vi) slower or negative economic growth caused by tariffs, changes in energy prices, supply chain disruptions or other factors; (vii) the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; (viii) the possibility of realized or unrealized losses on securities held in the Company's investment portfolio; (ix) the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding and maintain sufficient liquidity; (x) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (xi) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers' needs and developments in the marketplace; (xii) the possibility that security measures implemented might not be sufficient to mitigate the risk of a cyber-attack or cyber theft, and that such security measures might not protect against systems failures or interruptions; (xiii) legislative or regulatory changes that adversely affect the Company's business; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards; (xv) results of examinations of the Company and the Bank by their regulators, including the possibility that the regulators may, among other things, require the Company to limit its business activities, change its business mix, increase its allowance for credit losses, write-down assets or increase its capital levels, or affect its ability to borrow funds or maintain or increase deposits, which could adversely affect its liquidity and earnings; (xvi) costs and effects of litigation, including settlements and judgments; (xvii) competition; and (xviii) natural disasters, war, terrorist activities or civil unrest and their effects on economic and business environments in which the Company operates. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above and other risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including, without limitation, those described under "Item 1A. Risk Factors," subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed or furnished from time to time by the Company with the SEC (which are available on our website at www.greatsouthernbank.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov), could affect the Company's financial performance and cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements.

The Company does not undertake-and specifically declines any obligation- to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



The following tables set forth selected consolidated financial information of the Company at the dates and for the periods indicated. Financial data at all dates other than December 31, 2025, and for all periods is unaudited. In the opinion of management, all adjustments, which consist only of normal recurring accrual adjustments, necessary for a fair presentation of the results at and for such unaudited dates and periods have been included. The results of operations and other data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, and the three months ended March 31, 2026, are not necessarily indicative of the results of operations which may be expected for any future period.

June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (In thousands) Selected Financial Condition Data: Total assets - 5,522,824 - 5,598,606 Loans receivable, gross 4,377,132 4,427,678 Allowance for credit losses 63,965 64,771 Other real estate owned, net 8,360 6,036 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 503,795 523,831 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 175,264 179,200 Deposits 4,302,067 4,482,774 Total borrowings 511,247 405,169 Total stockholders' equity 641,597 636,126 Non-performing assets 9,393 8,130

Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended

Three Months

Ended

June 30, June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

(In thousands) Selected Operating Data: Interest income - 72,461 - 80,975 - 143,626 - 161,218 - 71,165 Interest expense 22,968 30,012 45,805 60,921 22,837 Net interest income 49,493 50,963 97,821 100,297 48,328 Provision (credit) for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments 8 (110 - (923 - (458 - (931 - Non-interest income 7,375 8,212 14,404 14,802 7,029 Non-interest expense 38,222 35,005 73,014 69,827 34,792 Provision for income taxes 2,843 4,494 6,863 8,784 4,020 Net income - 15,795 - 19,786 - 33,271 - 36,946 - 17,476

At or For the Three

Months Ended At or For the Six

Months Ended At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, March 31, 2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Per Common Share: Net income (fully diluted) - 1.43 - 1.72 - 2.99 - 3.18 - 1.58 Book value - 58.95 - 54.61 - 58.95 - 54.61 - 58.27 Earnings Performance Ratios: Annualized return on average assets 1.12 - 1.34 - 1.18 - 1.24 - 1.24 - Annualized return on average

common stockholders' equity 9.83 - 12.81 - 10.34 - 12.06 - 10.85 - Net interest margin 3.76 - 3.68 - 3.74 - 3.63 - 3.71 - Average interest rate spread 3.24 - 3.09 - 3.22 - 3.05 - 3.20 - Efficiency ratio 67.21 - 59.16 - 65.06 - 60.67 - 62.85 - Non-interest expense to average total assets 2.72 - 2.37 - 2.60 - 2.35 - 2.47 - Asset Quality Ratios: Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.46 - 1.41 - 1.46 - 1.41 - 1.43 - Non-performing assets to period-end assets 0.17 - 0.14 - 0.17 - 0.14 - 0.18 - Non-performing loans to period-end loans 0.02 - 0.04 - 0.02 - 0.04 - 0.08 - Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.07 - (0.01 )% 0.04 - 0.00 - 0.00 -

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(In thousands, except number of shares)



June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 March 31,

2026 Assets Cash - 97,200 - 109,833 - 101,405 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 82,781 79,721 85,999 Cash and cash equivalents 179,981 189,554 187,404 Available-for-sale securities 503,795 523,831 513,846 Held-to-maturity securities 175,264 179,200 177,594 Mortgage loans held for sale 7,868 6,838 6,823 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $63,965 - June 2026; $64,771 - December 2025; $64,784 - March 2026 4,307,712 4,356,853 4,456,639 Interest receivable 18,467 18,068 19,716 Prepaid expenses and other assets 123,005 128,615 124,023 Other real estate owned and repossessions, net 8,360 6,036 6,615 Premises and equipment, net 132,838 133,257 132,113 Goodwill and other intangible assets 9,444 9,660 9,552 Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other interest-earning assets 27,414 20,079 27,720 Current and deferred income taxes 28,676 26,615 25,277 Total Assets - 5,522,824 - 5,598,606 - 5,687,322 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits - 4,302,067 - 4,482,774 - 4,445,161 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements with customers 39,913 48,467 37,198 Short-term borrowings 445,560 330,928 470,660 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 25,774 25,774 25,774 Accrued interest payable 3,080 3,612 3,250 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 10,283 5,781 9,021 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 46,925 56,596 55,011 Liability for unfunded commitments 7,625 8,548 7,617 Total Liabilities 4,881,227 4,962,480 5,053,692 Stockholders' Equity Capital stock Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding June 2026, December 2025 and March 2026 -0- shares - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding June 2026 - 10,884,444 shares; December 2025 - 11,062,252 shares; March 2026 - 10,873,847 shares 83 111 83 Additional paid-in capital 59,278 54,120 56,126 Retained earnings 619,960 614,095 612,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,724 - (32,200 - (35,149 - Total Stockholders' Equity 641,597 636,126 633,630 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity - 5,522,824 - 5,598,606 - 5,687,322

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

2026

Interest Income Loans - 65,686 - 73,830 - 130,346 - 146,901 - 64,660 Investment securities and other 6,775 7,145 13,280 14,317 6,505 72,461 80,975 143,626 161,218 71,165 Interest Expense Deposits 17,861 24,368 36,198 48,968 18,337 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements 133 372 229 743 96 Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 4,620 3,974 8,682 8,424 4,062 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 354 389 696 771 342 Subordinated notes - 909 - 2,015 - 22,968 30,012 45,805 60,921 22,837 Net Interest Income 49,493 50,963 97,821 100,297 48,328 Provision for Credit Losses on Loans - - - - - Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments 8 (110 - (923 - (458 - (931 - Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses and Provision (Credit) for Unfunded Commitments 49,485 51,073 98,744 100,755 49,259 Non-interest Income Commissions 641 411 1,256 673 615 Overdraft and Insufficient funds fees 1,248 1,266 2,479 2,481 1,231 POS and ATM fee income and service charges 3,392 3,444 6,493 6,678 3,101 Net gains on loan sales 795 893 1,514 1,494 719 Late charges and fees on loans 305 340 441 583 136 Gain (loss) on derivative interest rate products 5 (28 - 3 (52 - (2 - Other income 989 1,886 2,218 2,945 1,229 7,375 8,212 14,404 14,802 7,029 Non-interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 20,691 20,005 40,762 40,134 20,071 Net occupancy and equipment expense 10,683 8,435 19,547 16,968 8,864 Postage 889 825 1,814 1,756 925 Insurance 1,099 1,095 2,171 2,260 1,072 Advertising 836 705 1,208 995 372 Office supplies and printing 197 238 419 504 222 Telephone 705 705 1,390 1,411 685 Legal, audit and other professional fees 967 929 1,657 1,967 690 Expense (income) on other real estate and repossessions (85 - (168 - (31 - (238 - 54 Intangible asset amortization 108 108 216 216 108 Other operating expenses 2,132 2,128 3,861 3,854 1,729 38,222 35,005 73,014 69,827 34,792 Income Before Income Taxes 18,638 24,280 40,134 45,730 21,496 Provision for Income Taxes 2,843 4,494 6,863 8,784 4,020 Net Income - 15,795 - 19,786 - 33,271 - 36,946 - 17,476 Earnings Per Common Share Basic - 1.45 - 1.73 - 3.04 - 3.20 - 1.59 Diluted - 1.43 - 1.72 - 2.99 - 3.18 - 1.58 Dividends Declared Per Common Share - 0.43 - 0.40 - 0.86 - 0.80 - 0.43

Average Balances, Interest Rates and Yields

The following table presents, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amounts of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Average balances of loans receivable include the average balances of nonaccrual loans for each period. Interest income on loans includes interest received on nonaccrual loans on a cash basis. Interest income on loans also includes the amortization of net loan fees, which were deferred in accordance with accounting standards. Net fees included in interest income were $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Net fees included in interest income were $2.0 million and $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Tax-exempt income was not calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The table does not reflect any effect of income taxes.

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Yield/Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable: One- to four-family residential 4.39 - - 785,845 - 8,611 4.40 - - 822,283 - 8,750 4.27 - Other residential 6.23 1,319,178 20,688 6.29 1,565,447 27,281 6.99 Commercial real estate 6.02 1,538,995 23,199 6.05 1,489,015 23,082 6.22 Construction 6.21 469,176 7,433 6.35 480,254 8,617 7.20 Commercial business 5.81 178,472 3,023 6.79 208,119 3,517 6.78 Other loans 6.21 181,982 2,732 6.02 167,548 2,583 6.18 Total loans receivable 5.80 4,473,648 65,686 5.89 4,732,666 73,830 6.26 Investment securities 3.22 709,009 5,977 3.38 727,336 6,099 3.36 Other interest-earning assets 3.63 91,392 798 3.50 97,463 1,046 4.30 Total interest-earning assets 5.43 5,274,049 72,461 5.51 5,557,465 80,975 5.84 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents 94,498 100,289 Other non-earning assets 247,571 256,923 Total assets - 5,616,118 - 5,914,677 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings 1.19 - 2,182,530 6,423 1.18 - 2,225,933 7,791 1.40 Time deposits 2.95 659,741 4,802 2.92 757,608 6,521 3.45 Brokered deposits 3.83 684,484 6,636 3.89 895,340 10,056 4.50 Total deposits 1.97 3,526,755 17,861 2.03 3,878,881 24,368 2.52 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements 1.55 34,900 133 1.53 65,607 372 2.27 Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 3.97 472,564 4,620 3.92 347,303 3,974 4.59 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 5.52 25,774 354 5.51 25,774 389 6.05 Subordinated notes - - - - 62,631 909 5.82 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.21 4,059,993 22,968 2.27 4,380,196 30,012 2.75 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 859,352 849,862 Other liabilities 53,725 66,585 Total liabilities 4,973,070 5,296,643 Stockholders' equity 643,048 618,034 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,616,118 - 5,914,677 Net interest income: - 49,493 - 50,963 Interest rate spread 3.22 - 3.24 - 3.09 - Net interest margin* 3.76 - 3.68 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.9 - 126.9 -

___________________

*Defined as the Company's net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025

Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Yield/Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable: One- to four-family residential 4.39 - - 784,137 - 16,996 4.37 - - 826,426 - 17,318 4.23 - Other residential 6.23 1,350,667 42,220 6.30 1,555,881 53,731 6.96 Commercial real estate 6.02 1,544,527 45,988 6.00 1,499,665 46,096 6.20 Construction 6.21 436,986 13,799 6.37 485,392 17,270 7.17 Commercial business 5.81 178,149 5,987 6.78 209,944 7,339 7.05 Other loans 6.21 178,909 5,356 6.04 166,989 5,147 6.22 Total loans receivable 5.80 4,473,375 130,346 5.88 4,744,297 146,901 6.24 Investment securities 3.22 715,891 11,709 3.30 732,699 12,173 3.35 Other interest-earning assets 3.63 90,441 1,571 3.50 101,238 2,144 4.27 Total interest-earning assets 5.43 5,279,707 143,626 5.48 5,578,234 161,218 5.83 Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents 96,086 100,537 Other non-earning assets 247,025 259,692 Total assets - 5,622,818 - 5,938,463 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand and savings 1.19 - 2,216,555 13,154 1.20 - 2,223,716 15,588 1.41 Time deposits 2.95 673,399 9,897 2.96 764,791 13,235 3.49 Brokered deposits 3.83 682,760 13,147 3.88 893,983 20,145 4.54 Total deposits 1.97 3,572,714 36,198 2.04 3,882,490 48,968 2.54 Securities sold under reverse repurchase agreements 1.55 36,522 229 1.26 73,957 743 2.03 Short-term borrowings, overnight FHLBank borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 3.97 446,007 8,682 3.93 369,849 8,424 4.59 Subordinated debentures issued to capital trust 5.52 25,774 696 5.45 25,774 771 6.03 Subordinated notes - - - - 68,741 2,015 5.91 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.21 4,081,017 45,805 2.26 4,420,811 60,921 2.78 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 847,290 835,888 Other liabilities 50,914 68,961 Total liabilities 4,979,221 5,325,660 Stockholders' equity 643,597 612,803 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 5,622,818 - 5,938,463 Net interest income: - 97,821 - 100,297 Interest rate spread 3.22 - 3.22 - 3.05 - Net interest margin* 3.74 - 3.63 - Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 129.4 - 126.2 -

___________________

*Defined as the Company's net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), including the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets and information excluding one-time branch consolidation and severance costs, specifically, net income, earnings per diluted common share, annualized return on average common equity, annualized return on average assets and efficiency ratio.

In calculating the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, we subtract period-end intangible assets from common equity and from total assets. Management believes that the presentation of this measure excluding the impact of intangible assets provides useful supplemental information that is helpful in understanding our financial condition and results of operations, as it provides a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital as well as our capital strength. Management also believes that providing a measure that excludes balances of intangible assets, which are subjective components of valuation, facilitates the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. In addition, management believes that this is a standard financial measure used in the banking industry to evaluate performance.

Management believes that the presentation of certain measures excluding one-time branch consolidation and severance costs provides useful supplemental information that is helpful in understanding our core operating performance when comparing periods.

These non-GAAP financial measurements are supplemental and not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Because not all companies use the same calculation of non-GAAP measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Common equity at period end - 641,597 - 636,126 Less: Intangible assets at period end 9,444 9,660 Tangible common equity at period end (a) - 632,153 - 626,466 Total assets at period end - 5,522,824 - 5,598,606 Less: Intangible assets at period end 9,444 9,660 Tangible assets at period end (b) - 5,513,380 - 5,588,946 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (a) / (b) 11.47 - 11.21 -

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Exclusion of One-Time Branch Consolidation and Severance Costs

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (Dollars in thousands) Reported net income at period end - 15,795 Plus: One-time consolidation and severance costs 2,120 Less: Tax adjustment related to consolidation and severance costs (521 - Non-GAAP net income - 17,394 Reported non-interest expense - 38,222 Less: One-time consolidation and severance costs (2,120 - Non-GAAP non-interest expense - 36,102 Non-GAAP annualized return on average common equity Definition: Non-GAAP net income (annualized) divided by average common equity 10.82 - Non-GAAP annualized return on average assets Definition: Non-GAAP net income (annualized) divided by average total assets 1.24 - Non-GAAP efficiency ratio Definition: Non-GAAP non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income 63.47 - Non-GAAP earnings per common diluted share Definition: Non-GAAP net income divided by average diluted shares outstanding - 1.57

CONTACT:

Kincade Ayers

Investor Relations

(616) 233-0500