PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Energy company SSE plc (SSE.L) on Thursday reiterated its adjusted earnings per share guidance of 168 pence to 193 pence for fiscal 2026/27 and 225 pence to 250 pence for fiscal 2029/30.
The company said investment in its regulated networks operations accelerated during the first quarter, with spending rising 83% from a year earlier. SSE invested £0.9 billion in its networks businesses.
SSE also reported stronger renewable generation performance during the quarter. Output from SSE Renewables increased 31% year over year.
SSE shares closed down 0.40% at 2,468.00 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
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