

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - Energy company SSE plc (SSE.L) on Thursday reiterated its adjusted earnings per share guidance of 168 pence to 193 pence for fiscal 2026/27 and 225 pence to 250 pence for fiscal 2029/30.



The company said investment in its regulated networks operations accelerated during the first quarter, with spending rising 83% from a year earlier. SSE invested £0.9 billion in its networks businesses.



SSE also reported stronger renewable generation performance during the quarter. Output from SSE Renewables increased 31% year over year.



SSE shares closed down 0.40% at 2,468.00 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News