Investor AB: Interim report January-June 2026

Highlights during the second quarter

Adjusted net asset value (NAV) was SEK 1,214.7bn (SEK 397 per share) on June 30, 2026, a change of SEK 106.8bn, or 9 percent, with dividend added back, during the quarter. Total shareholder return was 15 percent, compared to 9 percent for the SIXRX return index.

Listed Companies' total return was 14 percent. Investor invested SEK 1,701m in Electrolux's rights issue, acquired shares in Nasdaq for SEK 46m, and entered into an agreement to divest 2m shares in SEB to maintain our current ownership level.

Patricia Industries' total return was -3 percent (-4 percent excl. cash) based on estimated market values, driven by lower multiples, mitigated by earnings growth and cash flow.

Patricia Industries' major subsidiaries reported sales growth of 6 percent, of which 7 percent organically in constant currency. Reported EBITA grew by 13 percent, adjusted EBITA grew by 16 percent.

Mölnlycke reported organic sales growth of 2 percent in constant currency, with Wound Care growing 2 percent. The underlying EBITA margin increased. Mölnlycke distributed EUR 200m to Patricia Industries.

The value change of Investments in EQT was -2 percent. Total net cash flow to Investor was SEK 520m. Investor acquired shares in EQT for SEK 349m.

Leverage was 1.9 percent as of June 30, 2026 (2.1 percent as of December 31, 2025). Gross cash was SEK 28,800m. The average maturity of Investor AB's debt portfolio was 8.7 years.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,

Phone +46 725 60 21 57

jacob.lund@investorab.com



Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,

Phone +46 73 524 2130

magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

This information is information that Investor AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:15 CET on July 16, 2026.

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com



Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.