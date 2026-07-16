

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - OCADO GROUP (OCDO.L) reported first half profit before tax from continuing operations of 17.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 173.1 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 3.9 pence compared to a loss of 21.0 pence. Before adjusting items, profit before tax from continuing operations was 70.0 million pounds compared to a loss of 137.8 million pounds, last year. Group adjusted EBITDA was 432 million pounds compared to 92 million pounds, last year. Group adjusted EBITDA excluding Kroger and Sobeys closure impacts was 81 million pounds compared to 92 million pounds.



For the 26 weeks ended 31 May 2026, revenue from continuing operations increased to 1.04 billion pounds from 674.0 million pounds, previous year. Revenue excluding Kroger and Sobeys closure impacts were up 1% to 684 million pounds.



The company continues to project fiscal 2026 Technology Solutions revenue of approximately 500 million pounds.



Tim Steiner, CEO of Ocado Group, said: 'As we continue to focus on delivering growth and efficiency, we will achieve positive cash flow in the second half of the year and be full-year cash flow positive in fiscal 2027.'



At last close, OCADO GROUP shares were trading at 177.70 pence, up 1.89%.



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