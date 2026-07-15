Atlas Copco AB: Chinese heating and cooling equipment manufacturer to become part of Atlas Copco Group

Nacka, Sweden, July 15, 2026: Guangdong Euroklimat Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration Co., Ltd ("Guangdong Euroklimat") a Chinese manufacturer of industrial heating and cooling solutions will become part of Atlas Copco Group.

Guangdong Euroklimat provides heating and cooling solutions, particularly focusing on a wide range of industrial applications, including process cooling and energy conversion. Founded in 2009, the Chinese group of companies is located in Guangdong Province and in Tianjin with factory and assembly plants. Guangdong Euroklimat also has sales offices in Southeast Asia.

"I am convinced that Guangdong Euroklimat, with it's strong local presence in China, will be a great fit for the Group both when it comes to technology and the company's entrepreneurial culture", said Philippe Ernens, Business Area President, Compressor Technique. "This acquisition will further strengthen our journey towards a complete range of air- and water-cooled chillers, industrial heat pumps, centralized air handling units and dry coolers. The solutions are used in various industries and can cater to a complete utility room. I am particularly happy to see that monitoring, control and optimization solutions have been developed to reduce energy in the process."

The purchase price is not disclosed. In 2025, the company had revenues of 1 281 million RMB (1.8 BSEK*) and approximately 1 000 employees.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the third quarter of 2026. The company will become part of the Oil-free Air division within the Compressor Technique Business Area.

*Average conversion rate in 2025

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

About Atlas Copco Group: