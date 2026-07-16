

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - DCC plc (DCC.L), a multi-energy sales and distribution company, Thursday in its trading update, said that its operating profit was in line with expectations and ahead of the previous year for the first quarter.



On a separate note, the company said it intends to change its name from DCC plc to DCC Energy plc, with the change expected to come in effect shortly after the conclusion of the AGM, subject to shareholder approval.



DCC expects to publish its half yearly results ending September 30, on November 10.



On Wednesday, shares closed at 6305 pence, down 0.16% on the London Stock Exchange.



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