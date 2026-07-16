Seven-year program contributes to critical infrastructure for country's energy transition

Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected as one of several service providers under a multidisciplinary framework agreement with TransnetBW, one of Germany's four transmission system operators, to support grid expansion programs critical to modernizing the country's energy network and enabling increased integration of renewable energy.

Under the framework, Jacobs will provide multiple supporting services across both commercial and technical areas. The scope includes a broad range of capabilities such as project controls and risk management, engineering, permitting, environmental protection, system technology, site investigation and construction oversight.

These services span the full project lifecycle from early-stage planning and environmental assessments through engineering, procurement and construction supporting safe, efficient delivery while addressing regulatory, environmental and community considerations across multiple concurrent programs. Overall responsibility and project governance remain with TransnetBW.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Fiachra Cléirigh said "This award builds on our track record delivering complex transmission programs in Germany and reflects the increasing scale and integration required to modernize energy networks. By combining program management, technical delivery and environmental experience, we are supporting TransnetBW's critical grid expansion while managing risk, maintaining regulatory compliance and enabling long-term system resilience."

TransnetBW CEO Dr. Werner Götz said: "The energy transition and the growing electrification of industry and society place increasing demands on the electricity grid. Expanding and modernizing transmission infrastructure is essential to integrate renewable energy and maintain security of supply. Working with experienced partners such as Jacobs helps us deliver these projects efficiently and at the scale required."

Germany's energy transition and the increasing electrification of industry, transport and heating continue to drive significant investment in transmission infrastructure. Grid expansion is essential for integrating renewable energy, maintaining security of supply and strengthening the European interconnected power system. Jacobs' selection reflects its ability to deliver integrated, multidisciplinary solutions at scale to support these objectives.

Building on experience delivering major programs in Germany, including SuedLink, one of the world's largest underground high voltage power cables, Jacobs continues to provide end-to-end solutions across the energy lifecycle helping clients accelerate the transition to more sustainable, secure and resilient energy systems.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 300 people across Germany, operating from three offices. Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

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