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WKN: A2QSEV | ISIN: FI4000480215 | Ticker-Symbol: 1FT
Frankfurt
16.07.26 | 09:55
2,450 Euro
-0,81 % -0,020
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SITOWISE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SITOWISE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4502,90011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2026 09:15 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sitowise Group Plc: Authority approval received for the sale of subsidiary Sitowise Sverige AB - transaction to be completed on 31 July 2026

Sitowise Group Plc Other information to be disclosed according to the rules of the exchange 16 July 2026 10:15 a.m. EEST

Sitowise Group Plc has been informed that the Swedish Competition Authority, Konkurrensverket, has granted its final approval for the sale of Sitowise's Swedish subsidiary, Sitowise Sverige AB, to Sweco. In addition to Competition Authority approval, all other required authority approvals have been received.

The release regarding the transaction is available here: Inside information: Sitowise has signed an agreement on the sale of its Swedish subsidiary | Sitowise

The parties have agreed that the transaction will be completed on 31 July 2026. Sitowise will publish restated consolidated financial information for 2025 and for January-March 2026 prior to the publication of its interim report for the second quarter on 12 August 2026.

Further information:

Sanna Sormaala, CFO, tel. +358 50 452 5498

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.sitowise.com

Sitowise in brief


Sitowise is a Nordic expert in technical consulting and digital solutions. Our mission is to engineer the foundation of Nordic resilience. We design infrastructure, buildings and cities that stand the test of time and change. We enhance society's operational reliability by developing critical infrastructure and ensure the sustainable use of the environment and natural resources. We operate in three business areas that are Infra, Buildings and Digital Solutions. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 189 million, and the company employs approximately 1,900 experts. Sitowise Group Plc is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange under the trading symbol SITOWS.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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