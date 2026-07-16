Options Technology, the leading provider of high-performance trading infrastructure and market data solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephen Dorrian as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Data.

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Options Technology Appoints Stephen Dorrian from Cboe Global Markets as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data

Stephen joins Options from Cboe Global Markets, where he served as Head of Market Data and Access Services, Europe. Over the course of his career, Stephen has built deep expertise across market data, exchange infrastructure, and capital markets technology, earning recognition as one of Financial News' 2024 Rising Stars in European Finance, an award that celebrates exceptional talent across Europe's finance and professional sectors.

In his new role, Stephen will oversee the market data business, including AtlasFeed, Options' cutting-edge market data feed technology, leveraging his extensive knowledge of market data distribution and financial technology to support Options' continued expansion across global capital markets.

Danny Moore, President CEO at Options Technology, said: "Stephen brings a rare combination of market data expertise and commercial acumen that will be invaluable as we continue to scale our offering across global financial markets. His track record at Cboe, coupled with the recognition he has earned as one of the industry's rising stars, speaks for itself. We are delighted to welcome him to Options."

Stephen Dorrian commented: "Options has established itself as the partner of choice for firms that demand world-class infrastructure and market data every single day. I have long admired the business from the outside, and I am excited to now be part of a team so deeply committed to performance, innovation, and client success. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of Options' growth."

Stephen's appointment reflects Options' continued investment in senior talent across the organisation, including the appointment of Larry Leibowitz to Chairman of the Board, Patrick Collins to VP Platform Security, and Bob Coletti as Sales Director, Strategic Accounts.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins, jenny.collins@options-it.com