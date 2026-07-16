Atlas Copco AB: Second-quarter report 2026

Record order intake, solid revenue and profit growth



The comparison figures presented in this report refer to previous year unless otherwise stated.

Second quarter

Orders received increased 27% to MSEK 50 951 (40 087), organic increase of 26%

Revenues reached MSEK 44 974 (41 210), organic increase of 8%

Operating profit reached MSEK 9 249 (8 493), corresponding to a margin of 20.6% (20.6) Adjusted operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability, was MSEK 9 455 (8 411),

corresponding to a margin of 21.0% (20.4)

Profit before tax amounted to MSEK 9 144 (8 407)

Operating cash flow reached MSEK 6 758 (6 114)

Return on capital employed was 24% (26)

Near-term outlook

Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity to remain at the current level.



Previous near-term outlook (published April 28, 2026):

Atlas Copco Group expects the customer activity to remain at the current level.

Quarterly and annual financial data in Excel format can be found on our Reports and presentations page.

For more information please contact:

Christina Malmberg Hägerstrand, Media Relations Manager

+46 72 855 93 29

media@atlascopco.com

Daniel Althoff, Vice President Investor Relations

+46 76 899 9597

ir@atlascopco.com

This information is information that Atlas Copco AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CEST on July 16, 2026.

About Atlas Copco Group: