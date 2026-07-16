Vancouver, British Columbia and Patterson, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2026) - American Tungsten Corp. (TSXV: TUNG) (OTCQB: TUNGF) (FSE: RK90) ("American Tungsten" or the "Company") is pleased to announce several milestones toward advancing the Ima Mine, the Company's past-producing tungsten mine located in Idaho, USA, including: the launch of a comprehensive metallurgical testing program led by Bomenco Minerals Engineering Corp. and SGS Laboratories and the commencement of geotechnical investigations by NewFields MTDs to support the design of the Mine's tailings and waste rock storage facilities. These programs will provide critical technical data to support future engineering, environmental, and mine development studies.

Metallurgical Testing Program - Ima Mine Processing Studies

American Tungsten has engaged Bomenco Minerals Engineering Corp. to manage a comprehensive metallurgical testing program for the Ima Mine. Matt Bolu, M.Sc., P.Eng, Principal Engineer at Bomenco will oversee all metallurgical activities and coordinate testing through SGS Laboratories, a globally recognized provider of mineral testing and process development services.

The program is designed to develop technically and economically viable tungsten recovery processes and generate data required for future engineering and economic evaluations. Results from the program will support the Company's ongoing assessment of potential processing routes and contribute to the design of a future processing facility for the Mine.

Bomenco brings extensive experience in metallurgical process development and project evaluation within the mining industry, while SGS is recognized globally for its technical expertise in mineral processing and metallurgical testing. Together, the organizations will provide the technical framework necessary to advance processing studies at the Ima Mine.

Geotechnical Program - Surface Infrastructure Design

American Tungsten has retained NewFields MTDs to undertake geotechnical investigations supporting the design and evaluation of the Mine's proposed Tailings Storage Facility ("TSF") and Waste Rock Storage Facility ("WRSF").

The scope of work will include site characterization, geotechnical testing, engineering assessments, and design recommendations that will support responsible mine planning and future infrastructure development. The studies will be completed in accordance with industry best practices and are intended to support future engineering and environmental planning activities.

Information generated through the program will form an important component of future mine design and permitting efforts while helping establish the technical foundation for long-term infrastructure planning at the Mine.

Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten Corp stated, "The metallurgical and geotechnical programs represent important milestones in advancing the restart of the Ima Mine. Results from the metallurgical program will support process flowsheet optimization, recovery and future engineering studies, while the geotechnical work will provide critical design criteria for tailings and waste rock storage infrastructure. Together, these programs are intended to reduce technical risk and support the Company's phased strategy of processing existing surface tailings and ultimately restarting the historical underground operations of the Ima Mine."

About the Ima Mine

The Ima Mine is a past producing underground tungsten mine situated on 22 patented claims located in East Central Idaho. Between 1945 and 1957, the property produced approximately 199,449 MTUs of WO3 and was subsequently explored for molybdenum and tungsten by various operators between 1960-2010 (National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Ima Mine, Patterson, Idaho, USA, p.29; LeBlanc, B., P.Eng. (2025) A-Z Mining Professionals. Dated June 6, 2025 on SEDAR+ for American Tungsten Corp.) American Tungsten Corp is currently conducting an exploration drill program and assessing potential for re-start of underground tungsten mining operations at the IMA Mine.

About American Tungsten Corp.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on advancing the Ima Mine Project, a high-quality, private-patented, past-producing underground tungsten mine located in Idaho, USA. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing the Ima Mine back into commercial production through a clearly defined, phased development approach. Phase I involves the evaluation and potential processing of existing surface tailings, providing a lower-capital pathway to near-term production. Phase II is focused on the rehabilitation and restart of the historic underground mine, leveraging the site's extensive existing infrastructure and historical production profile.

With tungsten recognized as a critical metal for defense, industrial manufacturing, and advanced technologies, American Tungsten is focused on re-establishing domestic tungsten production and supporting North American supply chain security. www.americantungstencorp.com

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI-43-101"). Austin Zinsser, P.G., SME-RM, Vice President, Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI-43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Social media links:

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Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration and drilling programs; the timing and cost of anticipated exploration activities; the prospective mineralization of the Company's properties; the potential delineation of mineral resources; and the acquisition of necessary permits and regulatory approvals. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the timing and ability of the Company to advance the Ima Mine to production. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Statements concerning historical mineral resources, historical reserves, production, and exploration results on the property have been obtained through both public and private sources, and are believed to be substantially factual and relevant in that they demonstrate the tenor of exploration targets on the property. Historical resource estimates and reserves pre-date the implementation of NI 43-101 and do not use categories stipulated by CIM. Prior operators assigned confidence categories which differ from those stipulated by CIM, as they may not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimates should not be relied upon until they have been verified.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are set out in the Company's public disclosure record available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

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Source: American Tungsten Corp.