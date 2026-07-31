New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2026) - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced American Tungsten Corp. (TSXV: TUNG) (OTCQX: TUNGF), a Canadian-based exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market. American Tungsten Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market.

American Tungsten Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TUNGF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

American Tungsten Corp. is focused on advancing its high-grade flagship asset, the IMA Mine in Lemhi County, Idaho, The IMA Mne is a past-producing tungsten property with a proven history of significant production. As demand for critical minerals continues to grow, the Company is advancing a strategically located asset with the potential to play an important role in strengthening North American supply chains.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"This advancement to OTCQX enhances our visibility within the investment community, broadens access for U.S. investors, and reflects our commitment to the high standards of transparency and governance expected by the market. As demand for secure domestic sources of critical minerals continues to grow, we believe American Tungsten is well positioned to create long-term value for shareholders," said Ali Haji, CEO of American Tungsten Corp.

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $23.4 billion in the second quarter of 2026, representing an 88.25% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded $453.34 billion in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Canada ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About American Tungsten Corp.

American Tungsten Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focused on advancing the Ima Mine Project, a high-quality, private-patented, past-producing underground tungsten mine located in Idaho, USA. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing the Ima Mine back into commercial production through a clearly defined, phased development approach. Phase I involves the evaluation and potential processing of existing surface tailings, providing a lower capital pathway to near term production. Phase II is focused on the rehabilitation and restart of the historic underground mine, leveraging the site's extensive existing infrastructure and historical production profile. With tungsten recognized as a critical metal for defence, industrial manufacturing, and advanced technologies, American Tungsten is focused on re-establishing domestic tungsten production and supporting North American supply chain security. www.americantungstencorp.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight and MOON ATS are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/307415

Source: American Tungsten Corp.