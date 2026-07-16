

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.098 billion, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $1.733 billion, or $1.11 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $7.712 billion from $7.004 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.098 Bln. vs. $1.733 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $7.712 Bln vs. $7.004 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News