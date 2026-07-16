Kambi Group Plc: Kambi delivers record-breaking World Cup with more than 100 million bets as Bet Builders and player props take centre stage

Kambi's AI trading system powers record World Cup performance, facilitating the continued evolution of player behavioural trends towards higher-margin products

Kambi, the home of premium sports betting solutions, and its global network of Turnkey Sportsbook partners have exceeded 100 million bets* placed during the ongoing FIFA World Cup, with data showing the continued evolution of player betting preferences towards higher-margin products.



With 102 of the 104 World Cup games played, data from Kambi's global partner network shows the continued growth of player props and Bet Builder, reducing the dependency on traditional core markets to drive engagement and margin performance. This is illustrated by this week's semi finals which had more than 700,000 unique combinations placed on each game.



The expanded tournament has delivered on the increased turnover potential that was anticipated, yet Kambi has also exceeded average turnover per match and seen an increase in average stake compared to 2022, with the final two games yet to be played. Kambi's geographically diversified partner network has driven betting volume across a wider range of markets and time zones, while diversifying risk and liabilities across its broad global partner base.



Key World Cup 2026 betting trends (versus 2022) across Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook include:

Pre-match Bet Builder turnover up 3.6x

Average pre-match Bet Builder selection size now 3.5 compared to 2.9

Player shots on target is the top pre-match Bet Builder offer by turnover, generating 2x the turnover of match winner market

Share of pre-match turnover from bets other than match winner up from 57% to 63%

Live Bet Builder turnover up 10x

Player shots on target is the most popular live bet, accounting for 15% of live turnover

Together, these trends underline the transition to more complex, higher-margin recreational play, helping Kambi sustain a strong tournament margin despite a competition in which the top four seeds reached the semi-finals and leading strikers frequently scored.



This shift has been facilitated by Kambi's AI trading system, with the tournament becoming the first World Cup where bet offers across both pre-match and live were fully compiled and traded by Kambi's proprietary algorithmic capability. This has supported greater efficiency and scalability while enabling a broader, deeper betting offer.



Combining advanced AI-driven technology with the vast data generated by its global network has enabled Kambi to deliver a wide range of product improvements, from expanded player props markets and increased Bet Builder combinability to reduced suspension times, lower live delays and enhanced uptime.



Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi, said: "Surpassing 100 million bets before the final demonstrates both the scale of our network and the progress we are making in sportsbook innovation. This is the first World Cup fully traded by our AI-powered capabilities and we've seen the impact in stronger product performance, greater engagement with player props and Bet Builder, and a betting mix that continues to evolve beyond traditional markets. At a tournament where results have not always been favourable for some bookmakers, these advances have enabled us to continue performing strongly and delivering for partners."



Kambi will publish its Q2 2026 Report on 22 July, when it will share further insights from the World Cup and provide additional detail on the performance of its sportsbook products during the tournament.



Kambi invites analysts, investors, and media to a presentation of the report at 10.00 CEST. If you wish to participate via the webcast, please sign up here.



*The 100 million bet milestone applies to Kambi's Turnkey Sportsbook only and does not include the millions of bets driven by Kambi's Odds Feed+ product.

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

For media enquiries, please contact:

pressoffice@kambi.com

Andy Roocroft

Head of PR & Communications

Andy.Roocroft@kambi.com

About Kambi

Kambi is a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming companies, operating one of the world's most powerful sports betting networks and delivering high-performance solutions through its Turnkey Sportsbook and Odds Feed+ products. Focused on regulated markets, Kambi harnesses the vast data its network generates to drive its proprietary AI-powered pricing, trading and technology capabilities, giving partners a proven competitive edge while empowering operators with the flexibility to create differentiated, compliant and revenue-driving sportsbook offerings. Kambi's global network of more than 70 partners includes Bally's Corporation, BetPlay, Hard Rock Digital, LiveScore Group, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation and Rush Street Interactive, supporting their success across some of the world's most competitive regulated markets.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.