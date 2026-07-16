GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: Stream Hatchet Named a Data Provider for the 2026 Esports World Cup

Two consecutive years Stream Hatchet has provided key insights for the Esports World Cup Foundation

2026 Esports World Cup taking place July 6 to August 23 in Paris, France

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Stream Hatchet a GameSquare Holdings, Inc. company (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced that The Esports Foundation (EF) and ESL FACEIT Group (EFG) have selected Stream Hatchet to serve as a Data and Insights provider for the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026. Stream Hatchet will deliver real-time analytics, performance dashboards, and tailored insights to empower the world's largest esports event, which takes place from July 6 to August 23, 2026 in Paris, France.

Stream Hatchet, a trusted analytics partner across the global gaming ecosystem, measures billions of hours of livestreaming content annually across platforms including Twitch, YouTube, and Kick. For EWC 2026, the company will deploy advanced tracking systems to measure audience reach, engagement trends, and in-event performance metrics, all geared toward delivering strategic value to rights holders, sponsors, and fans alike.

"We are proud to once again work with the Esports World Cup," said Eduard Montserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet. "Having supported the EWC for two years, we are proud to have our data and technology play an important role in how the world watches and understands the action in real time."

Taking place in Paris, France, from July 6 to August 23, 2026, the Esports World Cup will unite global gaming communities for a celebration of esports culture. Over 2,000 players representing more than 200 Clubs and over 100 countries will compete for a record-breaking $75 million prize pool in Paris this summer in the industry-leading cross-game Club Championship. EWC 2026 will feature seven weeks of competition across every major genre in competitive gaming, including first-person shooters, strategy games, sports titles, MOBAs, battle royales, fighting games, racing games, and Chess.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn.

About The Esports World Cup

The Esports World Cup (EWC) is a premier annual sporting event and global celebration of competitive excellence and esports fandom. The competition features a unique cross-game format that pits the world's top esports clubs against one another for the largest prize pool in esports history. Taking place in Paris, France, in the summer of 2026, the EWC will bring gaming and esports communities together again to crown the next Esports World Cup Club Champion. esportsworldcup.com

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet, a GameSquare company, is the global leader in live-streaming analytics for gaming and esports. The company delivers actionable insights that drive business decisions for brands, rights holders, and publishers worldwide.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future repurchases of its common stock, future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to support its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

GameSquare Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

GameSquare Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/stream-hatchet-named-a-data-provider-for-the-2026-esports-world-c-1188898