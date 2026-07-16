Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical and IMO Health Launch Strategic Pilot to Enable Real Time Insulin Pump Patient Identification Into Electronic Health Records

Pilot Combines Clinician Guided Phenotypes with IMO Health's Unique Terminology Identifiers to Help Clinicians Easily Identify Patients Most Likely to Benefit from Pivot Insulin Pump Therapy

Advancing Towards Fourth Quarter Commercial Launch of Pivot Pump

SAN DIEGO, CA AND ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Modular Medical, Inc., ("Modular Medical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:MODD), a commercial-stage medical device company preparing for the commercial launch of its next-generation Pivot tubeless patch pump, today announced an important pilot collaboration with IMO Health, whose expert-curated clinical terminology and accountable healthcare AI solutions are used across nearly all U.S. health systems to transform healthcare data into trusted clinical context. Through this pilot, Modular Medical and IMO Health expect to develop a deployable terminology-powered phenotypic algorithm designed to identify diabetes patients who may benefit from insulin pump therapy directly within the electronic health record (EHR).

The pilot aims to help clinicians successfully surface multiple-daily-injection (MDI) patients, who exhibit clinical characteristics associated with insulin pump hesitancy or prior pump failure, enabling more timely and targeted conversations about modern pump therapy options, such as the Company's Pivot pump.

"Clinicians often know which patients could benefit from pump therapy but identifying them within the EHR can be time consuming and inconsistent," said Matt McKinley, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Life Sciences at IMO Health. "By combining our terminology expertise with Modular Medical's clinician guided phenotypes, we expect to create a practical, scalable tool that reduces burden on clinicians and helps ensure patients who stand to benefit from pump therapy are not overlooked."

"Commercial success isn't only about building a better insulin pump, it's about helping clinicians identify the patients who will benefit from it," said Jeb Besser, Chief Executive Officer of Modular Medical. "This collaboration with IMO Health should allow us to find those patients more effectively and bring modern pump therapy to individuals who may have been underserved by existing technologies, while minimizing clinician effort in identification. We believe this capability can become an important component of our commercial strategy as Pivot launches and scales."

Modular Medical will pilot this initiative with a large-scale diabetes center, as part of its preparation for the expected fourth quarter commercial launch of the Pivot tubeless patch pump. The pilot will also establish a scalable framework for multi-site deployment, ensuring consistent performance across diverse health-system environments.

Clinician Guided Patient Identification Powered by IMO Health

With input from expert clinicians, Modular Medical and IMO Health have defined the clinical characteristics commonly observed in patients who have either avoided pump therapy or discontinued traditional pumps. These include:

Phenotypic patterns associated with suboptimal outcomes from multiple daily injections

Pump-hesitancy traits, such as concerns about device complexity, alarm burden, or lifestyle disruption

Pump-failure indicators, including infusion-set challenges, workflow friction, or difficulty managing traditional interfaces

These insights form the foundation of a terminology-powered phenotypic model that can be recognized and acted upon within the EHR.

IMO Health will translate these defined characteristics into validated terminology value sets, which are precise groupings of clinical documentation that capture physician intent when documenting symptoms, findings, and diagnoses. These value sets emulate clinician reasoning and identify patients with diabetes who demonstrate an elevated likelihood of benefiting from pump therapy.

Once deployed, the solution is expected to help health systems:

Identify MDI patients who are not meeting glycemic targets or who required emergency room visits

Surface pump-eligible candidates during routine visits

Reduce clinician burden by automating complex chart review

Support equitable access to advanced diabetes technology

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on the development of innovative insulin delivery technologies designed to simplify diabetes management and increase access to insulin pump therapy. The Company's Pivot tubeless patch pump has been developed to provide a user-friendly, flexible, and accessible approach to insulin delivery for people requiring intensive insulin therapy.

About IMO Health

IMO Health is an AI-native clinical data intelligence company helping provider, health tech, and life sciences organizations transform complex healthcare data into accurate, reliable insights. Built on decades of expert-curated clinical terminology and accountable AI, they deliver trusted clinical context that advances research, accelerates innovation, and enhances patient care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including but not limited to, the Company's expected commercial launch of its Pivot product in the fourth quarter of 2026, the expected benefits and timing of the strategic pilot being conducted with IMO Health, the Company's ability to convert patients to use its Pivot pump product, the Company's ability to obtain payor reimbursement for its products, successful development of Modular Medical's proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

IR@modular-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

ModularMedical@KSCA.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/modular-medical-and-imo-health-launch-strategic-pilot-to-enable-real-1191170