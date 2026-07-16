374Water Inc.: 374Water and Arcadis Execute Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Pursue Multi-Billion Dollar PFAS Destruction Market and Accelerate Deployment of AirSCWO

Agreement combines Arcadis' federal & commercial contracting experience and PFAS remediation expertise with 374Water's USG validated AirSCWO destruction technology, creating new pathways to scale permanent PFAS destruction solutions across government, municipal, and industrial markets.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) ("374Water" or the "Company"), a cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the permanent destruction of PFAS and hazardous organic waste streams, today announced that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Arcadis U.S., Inc. ("Arcadis"), a global leader in environmental engineering and consulting, to jointly pursue federal and commercial contracts for the permanent destruction of aqueous film-forming foam ("AFFF") and other PFAS-impacted waste streams. This collaboration marks a significant step toward converting federally validated PFAS destruction performance into commercial deployment for one of the nation's most urgent environmental remediation challenges.

Under the MOU, the companies will develop turnkey PFAS destruction solutions that integrate waste characterization, regulatory support, permitting strategy, transportation logistics, treatment operations, and permanent destruction using 374Water's AirSCWO systems.

"This agreement is designed to convert federal validation into commercial execution," said Danny Bogar, CEO of 374Water. "By aligning with Arcadis, we are pairing AirSCWO's destruction performance with the federal market access, technical credibility, and project delivery infrastructure needed to pursue large-scale deployment."

The MOU builds on the recently completed U.S. government PFAS destruction demonstration led by the U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") Defense Innovation Unit ("DIU") and the Environmental Security Technology Certification Program ("ESTCP"). In that demonstration, AirSCWO - with results independently validated and presented by Arcadis - destroyed more than 99.9% of PFAS across highly concentrated, hard-to-treat military and industrial waste streams, inclusive of >99.99% destruction PFAS found in concentrated AFFF and other liquid wastes. After successful completion and rigorous validation of that demonstration, the companies are aligning their respective strengths to pursue recurring federal and commercial business at scale.

"374Water's AirSCWO technology offers the federal market a unique opportunity to truly destroy PFAS," said Dr. Craig Divine, Senior Vice President at Arcadis. "They have the technology, the team, and the operational capabilities to address one of the federal government's most pressing and ambitious goals - destroy millions of gallons of stockpiled AFFF. We are excited to provide a pathway between AirSCWO and our federal and industrial clients."

How the Collaboration Agreement Works

Under the framework established by the MOU, Arcadis and 374Water intend to collaborate on turnkey waste destruction solutions and regional treatment hubs for federal clients. Arcadis is expected to hold prime contracts where appropriate - including federal PFAS destruction engagements - and to lead client interface, market development, and subject-matter expertise on the management of PFAS-impacted waste streams, including regulatory drivers, waste characterization, and permitting. 374Water will contribute its patented AirSCWO technology, continued technology development, waste destruction services ("WDS"), and the deployment and operation of turnkey systems.

The collaboration includes the intended use of 374Water's existing Orlando facility for AFFF destruction, establishing a commercial reference point for the regional hub model evaluated by the DoD-funded demonstration. The establishment of other regional hub facilities is anticipated in the future.

"PFAS is one of the most significant environmental challenges facing our government and industrial clients, and permanent destruction is the objective everyone is working toward," said Dr. Divine. "Arcadis brings decades of federal contracting experience and deep PFAS expertise. Pairing that with 374Water's AirSCWO destruction technology gives our clients an end-to-end solution - from waste characterization through permanent destruction. We see substantial opportunity to deploy this technology across the federal market and to help our clients meet their PFAS obligations with confidence."

The Size of the Federal Opportunity

The federal PFAS remediation market represents a long-duration, mission-critical opportunity, driven by regulatory pressure, legacy AFFF inventories, contaminated infrastructure, and the need for permanent destruction rather than continued containment or other disposal options that allow a pathway for PFAS to reenter the environment.

The DOD has mounting costs and liabilities related to PFAS contamination on military installations. Remediation of the Pease Air National Guard base in New Hampshire alone was reported to cost more than $400 million. The DOD has identified at least another 574 installations that could require similar remediation.

While destruction of AFFF is already underway - with approximately $1 billion spent to date - large legacy stockpiles of AFFF and its residuals still need to be destroyed and replaced with new, fluorine-free firefighting foams. Beyond the DoD, the Departments of Energy and Transportation are directly engaged in PFAS remediation projects across the country, further expanding the addressable federal market this collaboration intends to serve.

A Commercial Platform, Ready Now

The AirSCWO technology, validated through the DoD-sponsored demonstration, is operational at 374Water's Orlando Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") Facility in Orlando, Florida. The facility serves as 374Water's WDS hub and a commercial reference model for the regional infrastructure the federal market will require. Building on the completed demonstration, the parties intend to extend this model to additional sites - on both federal and commercial properties.

Together, 374Water and Arcadis believe the collaboration creates a practical commercialization pathway for permanent PFAS destruction - from validated performance, to contracted deployment, to recurring regional treatment infrastructure serving federal and adjacent markets.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) is a cleantech and environmental services company deploying supercritical water oxidation technology for the destruction of organic waste streams within the industrial, municipal, and federal markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of nonhazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. With around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, Arcadis is committed to accelerating a planet positive future and working with clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Arcadis operates in over 30 countries, and reported €5 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "potential," or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in 374Water's subsequent filings and reports with the SEC. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Belton Copp

Vice President

Direct: 401-419-1545

Belton.Copp@374water.com

www.374Water.com

SOURCE: 374Water Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/374water-and-arcadis-execute-strategic-collaboration-agreement-to-pursue-multi-billion-do-1191688