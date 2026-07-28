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WKN: A0Q163 | ISIN: NL0006237562 | Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2
Tradegate
28.07.26 | 11:40
41,880 Euro
+0,24 % +0,100
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCADIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,86041,92012:34
41,86041,92012:35
PR Newswire
28.07.2026 12:06 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FCM Travel secures landmark 10-year global partnership with Arcadis

The agreement represents a significant long-term commitment in the travel management sector and solidifies a partnership built on shared innovation and trust.

The new agreement not only advances strategic planning and programme value but also consolidates Arcadis's travel, FCM Meetings & Events, and FCM Consulting services under a single partnership.

This long-term alignment means less time lost to admin, more energy on strategic planning, proactive solutions, and future-ready service. Both teams can prioritise user experience, tech, and sustainable programme value, with FCM actively supporting Arcadis at every step.

By signing a 10-year partnership, Arcadis signals a deliberate move to safeguard its travellers, data, and investments. The trust placed in FCM highlights the security and consistency clients need now - credibility, proven worldwide capability, and futureproofing with proven innovation.

"Securing a 10-year partnership with a global leader like Arcadis validates our 'alternative' mindset in the corporate travel space," said Melissa Elf, Global Managing Director, FCM Travel.

"Forward-thinking multi-national enterprises want a partner who will challenge the status quo and evolve with them. This level of commitment allows the implementation of a strategic, long-view innovation plan that isn't possible within standard three-year cycles."

Arcadis has been an FCM customer for three years and travels to over 25 countries worldwide. With the FCM Platform, Arcadis gains access to predictive analytics, global standardisation, and integrated meetings, events, and consulting.

Jo Lloyd, Global Head of Account Management for FCM Consulting, said the extension proved the value of the company's approach. "Going from a three-year deal to a ten-year deal is thanks to the journey FCM is on and the belief we have in working with customers for dual progression."

Ian Spearing, Arcadis Director of Travel, said the 10-year agreement was a testament to FCM's reputation and credibility.

"Our long-term partnership with FCM is a strategic investment in collaborative innovation and service excellence. By working together, we're able to deliver scalable, sustainable growth and streamline our operations to efficiently meet our clients' evolving needs.

"This agreement ensures our teams have the right tools and support to deliver high-quality outcomes, enabling us to work more effectively with our clients and strengthen our supplier relationships."

"In a service-led travel industry, it's also about pushing boundaries and challenging the status quo, progressively building our travel function as a value driver for the business, not just a cost."

ENDS

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fcm-travel-secures-landmark-10-year-global-partnership-with-arcadis-302836321.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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