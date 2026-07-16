Ribbon Communications Inc.: HubOne Selects Ribbon's PSX to Unify Voice Traffic Across Its Applications

Supports evolving voice services and long term network strategy

PLANO, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced that Hub One, one of France's leading operators and integrators connecting, digitalizing and protecting businesses and public organizations, has selected Ribbon's PSX Policy and Routing Engine to serve as the core call routing engine for its voice traffic. This announcement highlights Ribbon's continued momentum in delivering differentiated, software-driven solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide.

"Ribbon's solution helps us transform the way businesses and critical infrastructures connect and innovate on a daily basis," said Khalid OUDASSI, deputy head infrastructure from Hub One. "PSX is unique in its ability to connect disparate elements of our communications environment, including unified communications, private 4G/5G, contact center, or SIP trunks. It delivers a competitive advantage by enabling us to create a seamless experience for our customers as they migrate their communications services to HubOne."

A centralized policy and call routing engine, Ribbon's PSX enables service providers to assign priority, offer admission control, address least cost routing (LCR), quality of service (QoS) routing, toll-free number routing, and number translation services. It also provides call validation services to mitigate call spoofing and robocalls, while its distributed deployment model assures resiliency and eliminates the expense of creating, maintaining, and synchronizing routing and policy across hundreds or thousands of sites and network elements.

"This deployment marks a significant expansion of our relationship with Hub One," said Christian Erbe, Head of EMEA Sales Ribbon. "Our solution uniquely delivers the advanced policy control, resilience, and scalability needed for the large, complex voice environments HubOne excels in."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers secure cloud communications and IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our end-to-end portfolio of communications software and IP Optical networking solutions delivers superior value and innovation by leveraging cloud-native architectures, automation and analytics tools, and leading-edge security. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com

About Hub One

Hub One is a digital technology operator serving enterprises and public sector organizations. A recognized player in digital transformation for demanding environments, the company relies on three complementary areas of expertise: telecommunications - including the operation of France's largest private professional 4G/5G network - traceability, and cybersecurity through its subsidiary SysDream.

Hub One designs, deploys, and operates reliable and secure solutions, with end-to-end control from networks and infrastructure to business applications and services.

With a nationwide presence and more than 10 regional offices, Hub One employs over 600 people and serves more than 5,000 customers. Hub One is a company of Groupe ADP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aéroports de Paris SA.

For more information, visit: https://www.hubone.fr/

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

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