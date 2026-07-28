Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue increased 18% sequentially and Profitability improved by $20M; further gains expected in 2H 2026
Record IP Optical Quarterly Bookings led by growth in North America; Critical Infrastructure and DCI Wins
Large Enterprise momentum, including selection by Salesforce for Agentforce Contact Center
PLANO, Texas, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology, IP routing, and optical networking solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026.
Second Quarter 2026 Highlights
Financial Results¹:
- Revenue was $192 million, compared to $221 million for the second quarter of 2025
- GAAP Operating Loss was ($12) million, compared to income of $4 million for the second quarter of 2025
- Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $12 million, compared to $32 million for the second quarter of 2025
- GAAP Gross Margin was 47%, compared to 49.6% for the second quarter of 2025
- Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 49.3%, compared to 52.1% for the second quarter of 2025
"We had meaningful sequential improvement in revenue and profitability in both of our operating segments in the second quarter, with key financial metrics above the mid-point of our guidance. Demand continued to strengthen in our IP Optical Networks business, resulting in a new record level of bookings, and one of our best quarters in the U.S. market," stated Bruce McClelland, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ribbon Communications. "The Enterprise market was also a highlight in the quarter with a major Microsoft Teams Voice deployment with a top tier financial institution, and the announcement of our partnership with Salesforce for their new Agentforce Contact Center launch."
Mr. McClelland continued, "For the balance of the year, we continue to expect sequential revenue growth and improved earnings. We see several larger opportunities in our IP Optical business that could provide additional upside, balanced by a more moderated view of voice modernization deployment acceleration with our U.S. Tier One Service Providers. We expect second-half revenue growth from several regions, including Telecom Operators and Critical Infrastructure Providers in EMEA and Southeast Asia, U.S. Government Federal Agencies, and U.S. Regional Service Providers investing in multi-purpose optical networks that support Data Center Interconnect (DCI), broadband internet access, and mobile backhaul."
Rick Marmurek, Chief Financial Officer of Ribbon Communications, remarked, "Our financial results in the second quarter reflected improved execution in the business with healthy customer demand across most of our markets. Our financial priorities remain unchanged-execute efficiently, expand margins over time, and generate stronger cash flow as higher-value growth opportunities become a larger part of our business."
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
In millions, except per share amounts
2026
2025
2026
2025
GAAP Revenue
$ 192
$ 221
$ 355
$ 402
GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (27)
$ (11)
$ (61)
$ (37)
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (5)
$ 10
$ (13)
$ 5
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 12
$ 32
$ 4
$ 38
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.15)
$ (0.06)
$ (0.35)
$ (0.21)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.03)
$ 0.05
$ (0.08)
$ 0.03
Weighted average shares outstanding basic
177
177
176
176
Weighted average shares outstanding diluted
180
180
179
180
1 Please see the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.
Business Highlights:
- Planters Broadband Selects Ribbon to Launch New 400G/800G- Ready Optical Route
- Ribbon's Cloud Native Technology Partners with Agentforce Contact Center in the Public Cloud
- Ribbon Introduces Rapid Deployment Networking Solutions for Mobile Data Centers, Defense Agencies, and Critical Infrastructure Providers
- Ribbon and Comporium Expand Partnership to Advance Voice Infrastructure Modernization
- MGW Partners with Ribbon to Modernize Infrastructure and Expand Rural Connectivity
Business Outlook2
For the third quarter of 2026, the Company projects revenue of $215 million to $230 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is projected in a range of 51% to 52%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in a range of $26 million to $31 million.
The Company has also adjusted full-year 2026 targets and now expects revenue in a range of $810 million to $840 million, non-GAAP gross margin in a range of 51% to 52%, and Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $78 million to $88 million.
The Company's outlook is based on current indications for its business, which are subject to change.
2 GAAP earnings guidance is not provided. Please see the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and additional information about the non-GAAP measures in the section entitled "Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the attached schedules.
Upcoming Conference Schedule
- August 17-18, 2026:Rosenblatt 6th Annual Tech Summit 2026: The Age of AI
- August 25, 2026:Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Ribbon Communications will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
Dial-in Information:
US/Canada: 877-407-2991
International: 201-389-0925
Instant Telephone Access: Call me
A live (listen-only) webcast and replay will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at investors.ribboncommunications.com.
Investor Contact
+1 (978) 614-8050
[email protected]
Media Contact
Catherine Berthier
+1 (646) 741-1974
[email protected]
About Ribbon
Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) is a global provider of voice communications software, IP routing, and optical networking to mobile and wireline service providers, enterprises, critical infrastructure and defense sectors. We support our customers' Path to Autonomous Networks by leveraging the latest AIOps automation platforms and Agentic AI technologies, helping them deliver better customer experiences, reduce operational costs, and achieve sustainable growth. To learn more about Ribbon, visit rbbn.com.
Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation, statements regarding Company's projected financial results for the third quarter and full year 2026 and beyond; expected customer bookings, spend and timing; beliefs about the Company's business strategy, including new product introductions such as the Acumen AIOps platform; beliefs about the accelerating adoption of AI and the shift towards autonomous networking; and the timing of customer network transformation projects, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words "anticipates", "believes", "could", "estimates", "expects", "expectations", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects" and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.
Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are unknown and/or difficult to predict and that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, unpredictable fluctuations in quarterly revenue and operating results; the impact of restructuring and cost-containment activities; impacts from new tariffs, the proposed termination of the USMCA and other trade restrictions or taxes on our products; supply chain disruptions resulting from component availability; impacts from the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine and related economic volatility and uncertainty resulting therefrom; the impact of military call-ups of our employees in Israel; material litigation; the impact of fluctuations in interest rates; material cybersecurity and data intrusion incidents, including any security breaches resulting in the theft, transfer, or unauthorized disclosure of customer, employee, or company information; our ability to comply with applicable domestic and foreign information security and privacy laws, regulations and technology platform rules or other obligations related to data privacy and security; failure to compete successfully against telecommunications equipment and networking companies; failure to grow our customer base or generate recurring business from our existing customers; credit risks; the timing of customer purchasing decisions and our recognition of revenues; macroeconomic conditions, including inflation; our ability to adapt to rapid technological and market changes; our ability to generate positive returns on our research and development; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and obtain necessary licenses; our ability to maintain partner, reseller, distribution and vendor support and supply relationships; the potential for defects in our products; risks related to the terms of our credit agreement; higher risks in international operations and markets; currency fluctuations; unanticipated adverse changes in legal, regulatory or tax laws; future accounting pronouncements or changes in our accounting policies; and/or failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures. We therefore caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.
These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business and results from operations. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which this release was first issued. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's management uses several different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of its business, making operating decisions, planning and forecasting future periods, and determining payments under compensation programs. The Company considers the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing the core performance of its continuing operations and when planning and forecasting future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared on a non-GAAP basis and is approved by its board of directors. In addition, budgeting and forecasting for revenue and expenses are conducted on a non-GAAP basis, and actual results on a non-GAAP basis are assessed against the annual financial plan. The Company defines continuing operations as the ongoing results of its business adjusted for certain expenses and credits, as described below. The Company believes that providing non-GAAP information to investors allows them to view the Company's financial results in the way its management views them and helps investors to better understand the Company's core financial and operating performance and evaluate the efficacy of the methodology and information used by its management to evaluate and measure such performance.
While the Company's management uses non-GAAP financial measures as tools to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of the Company's financial performance, management does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP measures. In addition, the Company's presentations of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives for, or in isolation from, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. In particular, many of the adjustments to the Company's financial measures reflect the exclusion of items that are recurring and will be reflected in its financial results for the foreseeable future.
Stock-Based Compensation
The expense related to stock-based awards is generally not controllable in the short-term and can vary significantly based on the timing, size and nature of awards granted. The Company believes that presenting non-GAAP operating results that exclude stock-based compensation provides investors with visibility and insight into its management's method of analysis and its core operating performance.
Amortization of Acquired Technology (including software licenses); Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets
Amortization amounts are inconsistent in frequency and amount and are significantly impacted by the timing and size of acquisitions. Amortization of acquired technology is reported separately within Cost of revenue and Amortization of acquired intangible assets is reported separately within Operating expenses. These items are reported collectively as Amortization of acquired intangible assets in the accompanying reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that excluding non-cash amortization of these intangible assets facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry as if the acquired intangible assets had been developed internally rather than acquired.
Litigation Costs
In connection with certain ongoing litigation where Ribbon is the defendant (as described in the Company's Commitments and Contingencies footnotes in its Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks filed with the SEC), the Company has incurred litigation costs beginning in 2023. These costs are included as a component of general and administrative expense. The Company believes that such costs are not part of its core business or ongoing operations, are unplanned, and generally are not within its control. Accordingly, the Company believes that excluding litigation costs related to these specific legal matters facilitates the comparison of the Company's financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry.
Cybersecurity Incident
The Company has recorded expenses associated with responding to and remediating a cybersecurity incident, including costs for external legal services, cybersecurity experts, and IT restoration activities. The Company believes that excluding these expenses facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating performance and to other companies in its industry, as these costs are non-recurring in nature and are not associated with future revenue streams or ongoing operational benefits.
Acquisition-, Disposal- and Integration-Related
The Company considers certain acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to be unrelated to the organic continuing operations of the Company and its acquired businesses. Such costs are generally not relevant to assessing or estimating the long-term performance of the acquired assets. In 2025, the Company recorded expense for legal and professional fees associated with contemplated corporate development activities. The Company excludes such acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related costs to allow more accurate comparisons of its financial results to its historical operations and the financial results of less acquisitive peer companies and allows management and investors to consider the ongoing operations of the business both with and without such expenses.
Restructuring and Related
The Company has recorded restructuring and related expense to streamline operations and reduce operating costs by closing and consolidating certain facilities and reducing its worldwide workforce. The Company believes that excluding restructuring and related expense facilitates the comparison of its financial results to its historical operating results and to other companies in its industry, as there are no future revenue streams or other benefits associated with these costs.
Preferred Stock and Warrant Liability Mark-to-Market Adjustment
The Company recorded adjustments to the fair value of its Series A Preferred Stock and Warrants to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in Other (expense) income, net. Both of these instruments were issued in March 2023 in connection with the Company's private placement and have been classified as liabilities and marked to market each reporting period until the Series A Preferred Stock was fully redeemed on June 25, 2024. The Warrant liability remains outstanding and will continue to be marked to market each reporting period. The Company excluded these gains and losses from the change in the fair value of these liabilities because it believes that such gains or losses were not part of its core business or ongoing operations.
Tax Effect of Non-GAAP Adjustments
The Non-GAAP income tax provision is presented based on an estimated tax rate applied against forecasted annual non-GAAP income. The Company computes its non-GAAP estimated tax rate using its estimated GAAP annual effective tax rate for the period and adjusting for the tax effect of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments. The Company computes a single annual non-GAAP rate for the Company and applies that rate (rather than multiple rates by jurisdiction) to its consolidated quarterly results. The Company expects that this methodology will provide a consistent rate throughout the year and allow investors to better understand the impact of income taxes on its results. Due to the methodology applied to its estimated annual tax rate, the Company's estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income will differ from its GAAP tax rate and from its actual tax liabilities.
Adjusted EBITDA
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess its performance. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by excluding from income (loss) from operations: depreciation; stock-based compensation; amortization of acquired intangible assets; certain litigation costs; expenses related to cybersecurity incidents; acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related expense; and restructuring and related expense. In general, the Company excludes the expenses that it considers to be non-cash and/or not a part of its ongoing operations. The Company may exclude other items in the future that have those characteristics. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the investing community for comparative and valuation purposes. The Company discloses this metric to support and facilitate dialogue with research analysts and investors. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than the Company does, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
Revenue:
Product
$ 95,560
$ 68,114
$ 115,057
Service
96,780
94,492
105,526
Total revenue
192,340
162,606
220,583
Cost of revenue:
Product
58,877
49,425
66,746
Service
38,766
38,928
39,253
Amortization of acquired technology
4,354
4,562
5,277
Total cost of revenue
101,997
92,915
111,276
Gross profit
90,343
69,691
109,307
Gross margin
47.0 %
42.9 %
49.6 %
Operating expenses:
Research and development
44,858
44,445
44,696
Sales and marketing
33,124
32,269
32,536
General and administrative
14,643
16,978
16,630
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
5,495
5,656
5,975
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
-
-
3,898
Restructuring and related
4,442
2,038
1,346
Total operating expenses
102,562
101,386
105,081
Income (loss) from operations
(12,219)
(31,695)
4,226
Interest expense, net
(10,685)
(9,756)
(10,977)
Other (expense) income, net
(2,258)
514
(2,159)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(25,162)
(40,937)
(8,910)
Income tax benefit (provision)
(1,709)
6,448
(2,183)
Net income (loss)
$ (26,871)
$ (34,489)
$ (11,093)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ (0.15)
$ (0.20)
$ (0.06)
Diluted
$ (0.15)
$ (0.20)
$ (0.06)
Weighted average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
177,251
175,661
176,749
Diluted
177,251
175,661
176,749
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
Revenue:
Product
$ 163,674
$ 197,048
Service
191,272
204,814
Total revenue
354,946
401,862
Cost of revenue:
Product
108,302
124,639
Service
77,694
74,881
Amortization of acquired technology
8,916
10,665
Total cost of revenue
194,912
210,185
Gross profit
160,034
191,677
Gross margin
45.1 %
47.7 %
Operating expenses:
Research and development
89,303
88,264
Sales and marketing
65,393
64,324
General and administrative
31,621
31,758
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
11,151
12,130
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
-
3,898
Restructuring and related
6,480
6,687
Total operating expenses
203,948
207,061
Income (loss) from operations
(43,914)
(15,384)
Interest expense, net
(20,441)
(21,477)
Other (expense) income, net
(1,744)
970
Income (loss) before income taxes
(66,099)
(35,891)
Income tax benefit (provision)
4,739
(1,429)
Net income (loss)
$ (61,360)
$ (37,320)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ (0.35)
$ (0.21)
Diluted
$ (0.35)
$ (0.21)
Weighted average shares used to compute earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
176,460
176,237
Diluted
176,460
176,237
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2026
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 43,510
$ 96,405
Restricted cash
1,973
1,726
Accounts receivable, net
220,203
231,885
Inventory
87,811
78,806
Other current assets
52,132
45,663
Total current assets
405,629
454,485
Property and equipment, net
61,137
65,559
Intangible assets, net
124,384
143,344
Goodwill
300,892
300,892
Deferred income taxes
182,727
174,318
Operating lease right-of-use assets
41,895
46,240
Other assets
26,158
27,417
$ 1,142,822
$ 1,212,255
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of term debt
$ 8,750
$ 8,750
Accounts payable
87,077
79,840
Accrued expenses and other
82,512
90,759
Operating lease liabilities
11,655
11,699
Warrant liability
1,007
-
Deferred revenue
118,333
124,425
Total current liabilities
309,334
315,473
Long-term debt, net of current
320,606
324,525
Warrant liability
-
1,919
Operating lease liabilities, net of current
56,000
60,159
Deferred revenue, net of current
34,632
31,654
Deferred income taxes
5,728
5,728
Other long-term liabilities
23,950
23,803
Total liabilities
750,250
763,261
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
18
18
Additional paid-in capital
1,981,940
1,976,958
Accumulated deficit
(1,595,909)
(1,534,549)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,523
6,567
Total stockholders' equity
392,572
448,994
$ 1,142,822
$ 1,212,255
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ (61,360)
$ (37,320)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
9,131
7,757
Amortization of intangible assets
20,067
22,795
Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount
1,476
1,401
Stock-based compensation
10,786
8,775
Deferred income taxes
(8,470)
(8,984)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(912)
(1,641)
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
2,844
587
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
10,395
4,578
Inventory
(11,319)
(2,820)
Other operating assets
1,038
(186)
Accounts payable
9,128
5,083
Accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities
(13,187)
(11,030)
Deferred revenue
(3,114)
6,675
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(33,497)
(4,330)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,368)
(17,831)
Purchases of software licenses
(553)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(7,921)
(17,831)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Borrowings under revolving line of credit
15,000
-
Principal payments on revolving line of credit
(15,000)
-
Principal payments of term debt
(4,375)
(1,750)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(977)
-
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
-
6
Payment of tax obligations related to vested stock awards and units
(4,980)
(3,396)
Repurchase of common stock
(824)
(2,253)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(11,156)
(7,393)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(74)
1,349
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(52,648)
(28,205)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year
98,131
90,479
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 45,483
$ 62,274
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
The following tables provide the details of stock-based compensation included as components of other line items in the Company's
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
2026
2025
Stock-based compensation
Cost of revenue - product
$ 39
$ 43
$ 33
$ 82
$ 99
Cost of revenue - service
175
161
198
336
484
Cost of revenue
214
204
231
418
583
Research and development
460
477
455
937
1,180
Sales and marketing
1,103
1,130
1,066
2,233
2,239
General and administrative
3,052
4,146
2,725
7,198
4,773
Operating expense
4,615
5,753
4,246
10,368
8,192
Total stock-based compensation
$ 4,829
$ 5,957
$ 4,477
$ 10,786
$ 8,775
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
GAAP Gross margin
47.0 %
42.9 %
49.6 %
Stock-based compensation
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Amortization of acquired technology
2.2 %
2.8 %
2.4 %
Non-GAAP Gross margin
49.3 %
45.8 %
52.1 %
GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (26,871)
$ (34,489)
$ (11,093)
Stock-based compensation
4,829
5,957
4,477
Amortization of intangible assets
9,849
10,218
11,252
Litigation costs
302
744
2,314
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
-
-
3,898
Restructuring and related
4,442
2,038
1,346
Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment
325
(1,237)
94
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
2,223
8,412
(2,679)
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (4,901)
$ (8,357)
$ 9,609
GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.15)
$ (0.20)
$ (0.06)
Stock-based compensation
0.03
0.03
0.02
Amortization of intangible assets
0.05
0.06
0.06
Litigation costs
*
0.01
0.01
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
-
-
0.02
Restructuring and related
0.03
0.01
0.01
Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment
*
(0.01)
*
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
0.01
0.05
(0.01)
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.03)
$ (0.05)
$ 0.05
Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings (loss) per share
Shares used to compute GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
177,251
175,661
176,749
Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
177,251
175,661
179,884
GAAP Income (loss) from operations
$ (12,219)
$ (31,695)
$ 4,226
Depreciation
4,671
4,460
4,288
Stock-based compensation
4,829
5,957
4,477
Amortization of intangible assets
9,849
10,218
11,252
Litigation costs
302
744
2,314
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
-
-
3,898
Restructuring and related
4,442
2,038
1,346
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 11,874
$ (8,278)
$ 31,801
* Less than $0.01 impact on earnings (loss) per share.
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
GAAP Gross Margin
45.1 %
47.7 %
Stock-based compensation
0.1 %
0.1 %
Amortization of acquired technology
2.5 %
2.7 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
47.7 %
50.5 %
GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (61,360)
$ (37,320)
Stock-based compensation
10,786
8,775
Amortization of intangible assets
20,067
22,795
Litigation costs
1,046
3,114
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
-
3,898
Restructuring and related
6,480
6,687
Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment
(912)
(1,641)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
10,635
(1,278)
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
$ (13,258)
$ 5,030
GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.35)
$ (0.21)
Stock-based compensation
0.06
0.05
Amortization of intangible assets
0.11
0.13
Litigation costs
0.01
0.02
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
-
0.02
Restructuring and related
0.04
0.04
Preferred stock and warrant liability mark-to-market adjustment
(0.01)
(0.01)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
0.06
(0.01)
Non-GAAP Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.08)
$ 0.03
Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings (loss) per share
Shares used to compute GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
176,460
176,237
Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
176,460
180,231
GAAP Income (loss) from operations
$ (43,914)
$ (15,384)
Depreciation
9,131
7,757
Stock-based compensation
10,786
8,775
Amortization of intangible assets
20,067
22,795
Litigation costs
1,046
3,114
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
-
3,898
Restructuring and related
6,480
6,687
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 3,596
$ 37,642
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Trailing Twelve Months
June 30,
March 31
June 30,
2026
2026
2025
GAAP Income (loss) from operations
$ (31,854)
$ (15,409)
$ 16,909
Depreciation
18,102
17,719
14,526
Stock-based compensation
21,417
21,065
16,845
Amortization of intangible assets
41,465
42,868
47,360
Litigation costs
2,971
4,983
11,593
Cybersecurity incident
600
600
-
Acquisition-, disposal- and integration-related
439
4,337
3,898
Restructuring and related
19,451
16,355
11,862
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
$ 72,591
$ 92,518
$ 122,993
RIBBON COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP and GAAP Financial Measures - Outlook
(unaudited)
Three months ending
Year ending
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2026
Midpoint (1)
Range
Midpoint (1)
Range
Revenue ($ millions)
$ 222.5
+/- $7.5M
$ 825
+/- $15M
Gross margin:
GAAP outlook
49.5 %
49.3 %
Stock-based compensation
0.1 %
0.1 %
Amortization of acquired technology
1.9 %
2.1 %
Non-GAAP outlook
51.5 %
+/- 0.5%
51.5 %
+/- 0.5%
Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions):
GAAP income (loss) from operations
$ 6.2
$ (9.8)
Depreciation
4.3
18.1
Stock-based compensation
5.0
21.0
Amortization of intangible assets
9.8
39.6
Litigation costs
0.2
1.6
Restructuring and related
3.0
12.5
Non-GAAP outlook
$ 28.5
+/- $2.5M
$ 83.0
+/- $5M
(1) Q3 2026 and FY 2026 outlook represents the midpoint of the expected ranges
SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.