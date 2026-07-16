Quantum Cyber Reports Approximately $2 Million of Purchase Orders for Quantum Drone Corporation

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) ("Quantum Cyber" or the "Company"), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, today reported purchase orders of approximately $2.09 million at the Company's wholly- owned subsidiary, Quantum Drones Corporation who assumed these open purchase orders.

These orders were received as part of the Company's acquisition of a 50,000 square foot manufacturing facility. This acquisition is intended to anchor the Company's transition and future growth toward direct, U.S.-based manufacturing of its autonomous defense platforms.

About Quantum Drones Corporation

Quantum Drones Corporation is a wholly owned Nevada-incorporated subsidiary of Quantum Cyber N.V. established to serve as the operational vehicle for the Company's domestic defense technology programs and U.S. government procurement activities. The subsidiary is led by Peter O'Rourke, President and Director, a former Acting Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration, and Robert Liscouski, Director, a former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

About Quantum Cyber N.V.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY) is assembling an AI-powered, quantum-accelerated System-of-Systems autonomous defense platform that integrates drone warfare, counter-UAS, autonomous naval mine countermeasures, EMP shielding, anti-drone ammunition, command-and-control, and quantum antenna applications under a single Nasdaq-listed company. The Company acquires, licenses, and develops combat-proven autonomous technologies, deploying them as a coordinated, multi-domain portfolio across air, land, and sea. For more information, visit www.quantum-cyber.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the; the reported purchase order and backlog figures for Arcade Metal Stamping and the reconciliation of duplicate order entries; the anticipated order backlog and forecasted demand from Arcade's customers, including Belimo and Rheem; the Company's expectations regarding future order volume over the next six months; and the integration of Arcade's operations into the Company's broader manufacturing strategy. Purchase order totals, backlog, and customer forecasts are based on order records and customer-provided planning data as of the dates indicated, are subject to change, cancellation, or rescheduling by customers, and do not guarantee future revenue; backlog figures reflect adjustments identified by the Company for duplicate entries in its order management system and remain subject to further review. The signing of a definitive agreement does not guarantee the consummation of the proposed transaction, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will close on the terms described or at all. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections. Additional information concerning these and other factors may be found in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 15, 2026, and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company's SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

qucy@arxhq.com