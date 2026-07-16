EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) Expands Drug Delivery Program Through Collaboration on Pediatric Brain Cancer Clinical Trial



16.07.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Growing Interest From Leading Academic Investigators and Biopharmaceutical Companies in NeuroOne's Drug Delivery Platform EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - July 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced a collaboration with Mayo Clinic supporting a newly funded research program evaluating a novel treatment approach for pediatric diffuse midline glioma (DMG), one of the most aggressive and difficult-to-treat childhood brain cancers. The program is supported by a grant recently awarded by the Children's Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) to Mayo Clinic investigators Dr. David Daniels and Dr. Liang Zhang. The research project seeks to address one of the fundamental challenges in treating malignant brain tumors: achieving and maintaining therapeutic drug concentrations within the tumor. While convection-enhanced delivery (CED) enables drugs to bypass the blood-brain barrier through direct intracranial infusion, therapeutic benefit may be limited by the rapid clearance of drugs from the treatment site. The Mayo Clinic team will evaluate a novel combination therapy strategy designed to enhance intratumoral drug retention by modulating drug efflux mechanisms, with the goal of prolonging therapeutic exposure following localized drug delivery. The project will begin with large animal studies, and if successful, may expand to human studies in the future. The study will utilize NeuroOne's investigational drug delivery neural device technology, which combines precision intracranial drug delivery with simultaneous neural recording. This integrated approach is designed to enable targeted therapy while providing real-time physiologic monitoring throughout treatment, offering investigators additional insight into both drug delivery and the effects on the surrounding neural environment. The CCRF award represents an important milestone in advancing this innovative therapeutic approach toward investigational clinical evaluation. The collaboration further expands NeuroOne's growing portfolio of drug delivery initiatives and reflects increasing interest from leading academic investigators and biopharmaceutical companies in the Company's drug delivery platform. "This collaboration with Mayo Clinic represents another important milestone in the continued expansion of our drug delivery platform," said David Wambeke, Chief Business Officer of NeuroOne. "We believe our technology has the potential to become an enabling platform for targeted intracranial therapies by combining precision drug delivery with real-time neural recording. We are honored to support Mayo Clinic's efforts to develop new treatment options for children facing these devastating brain tumors." About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements about the collaboration with Mayo Clinic including the timing, content and potential success of the program, the potential of our technology to become an enabling platform for targeted intracranial therapies by combining precision drug delivery with real-time neural monitoring; business strategy, potential growth opportunities, future operations, future efficiencies, and other financial and operating information. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. IR Contact

MZ Group MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





16.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News