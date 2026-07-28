EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Financial

NeuroOne(R) Highlights Potential Paradigm Shift for Patients Treated With the OneRF(R) Brain Ablation System Based on Reports by Physicians



28.07.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Large, Single-Center Patient Cohort Demonstrates Meaningful Reductions in Seizure Frequency and Severity, While Improving Patient Quality of Life* Growing Real-World Evidence Demonstrates an Emerging Diagnosis-to-Therapy Paradigm through the OneRF Brain Ablation System EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - July 28, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced physician experience from a large cohort of epilepsy patients treated with the OneRF Ablation System at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. The team, led by neurologist Dr. Brin Freund and the late neurosurgeon Dr. Sanjeet Grewal, performed RF ablations on 25 patients with drug-resistant focal epilepsy. Following diagnostic stereo-EEG (SEEG) monitoring with NeuroOne electrodes, the physicians evaluated each patient's seizure foci to determine whether RF ablation could be performed safely. All patients were considered appropriate candidates for RF ablation based on their anatomy and seizure localization. The physicians evaluated safety, seizure outcomes, and patient-reported quality of life. The physicians reported that among the 25 evaluable patients, the procedure was well tolerated, with rare short-term effects and no serious long-term complications observed. The majority of patients experienced meaningful reductions in seizure frequency, while some achieved sustained seizure freedom either directly following the RF ablation, or after subsequent surgical or medical therapy guided by data from the RF ablation. Most patients also reported improved quality of life and satisfaction with the procedure. Ablation targets ranged from small, discrete seizure areas to multifocal or more extensively distributed epileptic networks. Dr. Freund commented, "NeuroOne SEEG-guided radiofrequency thermocoagulation is a minimally invasive procedure that can be performed at the bedside through the same implanted diagnostic electrodes used to localize a patient's seizures. After recording seizures and mapping critical brain regions responsible for language, motor function, and other essential tasks, we can precisely target seizure-generating tissue while preserving normal brain function. An important advantage of this technology is its ability to deliver a controlled, temperature-based treatment while allowing us to immediately resume recording afterward. This enables us to assess the effectiveness of the ablation in real time and, when appropriate, perform additional targeted ablations during the same monitoring period. This approach has changed how we treat drug-resistant focal epilepsy and is now part of the standard of care at Mayo Clinic Florida." "We are extremely grateful to Dr. Freund, the late Dr. Grewal, and the entire Mayo Clinic team for their willingness to evaluate our technology and share their real-world experience," said Dave Rosa, CEO of NeuroOne. "These results validate our long-held belief that, for patients already undergoing diagnostic SEEG, the ability to potentially deliver meaningful therapeutic benefit through the same implanted electrodes represents a compelling clinical and economic value proposition. Importantly, that opportunity is enabled by our proprietary temperature monitoring technology, which provides physicians with real-time treatment feedback and an additional layer of confidence during ablation. As the only FDA-cleared platform combining SEEG diagnosis and RF ablation using the same sEEG device, we believe NeuroOne is uniquely positioned to support this evolving diagnosis-to-therapy treatment paradigm." About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding our technology's ability to create a paradigm shift in epilepsy treatment, potential growth opportunities, and future operations. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. IR Contact

MZ Group - MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician * Disclaimer: This recounts several patients' experiences and may not be representative of all patient outcomes. These outcomes were reported by treating physicians based on real-world clinical use and were not collected under a clinical study protocol, and the Company has not independently verified these reports.

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





28.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News