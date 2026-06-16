EQS-News: NeuroOne Medical Technologies / Key word(s): Science

NeuroOne(R) Announces Preliminary Inclusion in Russell Microcap(R) Index



16.06.2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. - June 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) ("NeuroOne" or the "Company"), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that the Company is expected to join the Russell Microcap Index as part of the first semi-annual 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, according to preliminary index additions lists published by FTSE Russell on May 22, May 29, and June 5, 2026. The newly reconstituted Russell indexes take effect after the US market close on Friday, June 26, 2026. "We are pleased that NeuroOne is expected to be added to the Russell Microcap Index," said Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne. "We believe our inclusion reflects the commercial momentum we have built across our portfolio of FDA-cleared electrode and ablation technologies, and the increasing recognition of NeuroOne within the investment community. We expect membership in the index to expand our visibility among institutional investors and broaden our shareholder base as we continue our mission of transforming the treatment of neurological disorders." FTSE Russell previously announced the reconstitution of the Russell US Indexes is changing from an annual to a semi-annual schedule beginning in 2026. About NeuroOne NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo Cortical Electrodes, Evo sEEG Electrodes, OneRF Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. These solutions offer the potential to reduce the number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes by offering diagnostic and therapeutic functions. The Company is engaged in research and development for drug delivery, basivertebral nerve ablation and spinal cord stimulation programs. For more information, visit nmtc1.com . Forward Looking Statements This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward-looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward-looking statements may include statements about the Company joining Russell Microcap Index as part of the first semi-annual 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution, and any membership in the index to expand our visibility among institutional investors or broadening of our shareholder base. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future. IR Contact

MZ Group - MZ North America

NMTC@mzgroup.us

News Source: NeuroOne Medical Technologies





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