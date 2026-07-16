From ESS News Netherlands-based Alfen and China-based CATL have signed an agreement to deploy 5 GWh of sodium-ion battery energy storage systems in Europe, building on an existing partnership focused on lithium-ion battery storage projects. The agreement marks a new phase in a collaboration that began with lithium-ion battery-based storage projects. In 2023, Alfen and CATL established a long-term battery supply agreement, which was expanded in 2024 to support growing demand for Alfen's energy storage solutions in the European market. Through the new partnership, the companies will integrate sodium-ion ...

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