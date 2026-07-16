Today, UK-listed IntelliAM AI launches the technology built to make scarce expertise go much further: an end-to-end industrial intelligence platform, developed alongside global engineering leader SKF.

In live trials it has delivered a 215% improvement in mean-time-between-failures at a single site of a major European dairy leader over a 12-month period.

Manufacturing is being rebuilt at record pace, with more than a trillion dollars committed to new factories, yet the skilled people needed to run them are in increasingly short supply. Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute project that 2.1 million manufacturing jobs will go unfilled by 2030, at a cost of around a trillion dollars in lost output.

"Manufacturers do not have a data problem; they have a decision problem," said Tom Clayton, CEO of IntelliAM AI which already works with half the world's top 12 food and beverage manufacturers. "The opportunity now is to use agentic AI to turn trusted industrial data into better operational performance."

Unlike traditional industrial AI that merely monitors equipment or predicts failures, the third layer of IntelliAM's Industrial Intelligence Platform, Enigma, utilizes agentic artificial intelligence to understand production-line performance in context. It goes beyond dashboards and alerts to recommend or trigger direct operational actions, shifting manufacturers from passive data collection to active, intelligent decision-making.

The platform directly addresses the severe labor shortages facing manufacturers. Rather than trying to replace scarce staff, it optimizes them by capturing deep manufacturing expertise and interpreting complex operational data, guiding on-the-floor teams toward faster, more consistent decisions. It effectively acts as a force multiplier for current staff, allowing limited engineering expertise to stretch much further.

The prize is large. In the UK food and drink sector alone, for example, IntelliAM estimates that a 2% productivity uplift is worth £746m a year and a 5% uplift £1.865bn, a scale of opportunity that repeats across global manufacturing.

IntelliAM already partners with half of the world's top 12 food and drink manufacturers, and its platform was developed using over a decade of domain expertise alongside live deployment trials with leading brands, including a major European dairy leader, Müller, and global engineering leader SKF. At today's London Stock Exchange launch, customer executives will speak about the operational uplifts from their live trials, including the 215% improvement in mean time between failures achieved at a Müller site over a 12-month period.

IntelliAM's comprehensive Industrial Intelligence Platform processes more than 16 billion industrial data points annually. Built on real factory-floor data rather than generic AI models, the complete ecosystem seamlessly links three core capabilities: IntelliAM 53 generates trusted, clean industrial data; Decipher provides deep operational understanding; and Enigma deploys agentic AI to initiate intelligent operational action.

"Agentic AI represents the next stage in industrial transformation," added Clayton. "With the Industrial Intelligence Platform, we have cracked the code of industrial performance. This is how people and machines will be managed. This technology is about helping scarce expertise go further."

NOTES TO EDITORS

The IntelliAM Industrial Intelligence Platform consists of: IntelliAM 53 (trusted machine and asset intelligence); Decipher (operational understanding and performance insight); Enigma (AI-assisted decision support and operational action). The platform processes more than 16 billion industrial data points annually. Customer deployments include Müller, Hovis and SKF. Customer case studies and further evidence are available on request. https://intelliam.ai/

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Contacts:

Contact for media inquiries: distributed by Aspectus Group on behalf of IntelliAM. Email Cliff Maroney at cliff.maroney@aspectusgroup.com.