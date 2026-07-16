Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Leadership Appointments for Industrial Practice and Caldwell Analytics

Les Gombik and Amanda Henkel Named Co-Managing Partners of the Industrial Practice; Dave Winston Appointed Managing Partner of Caldwell Analytics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced leadership appointments supporting the continued growth of its Industrial Practice and Caldwell Analytics. Les Gombik and Amanda Henkel have been named co-managing partners of Caldwell's Industrial Practice, while Dave Winston has been appointed managing partner of Caldwell Analytics.

Caldwell's Industrial Practice serves public, private and private equity-backed organizations across manufacturing, industrial technology, aerospace and defense, transportation and logistics, energy, consumer and related sectors. Caldwell Analytics provides leadership advisory, assessment and analytics solutions that help organizations make better-informed talent decisions and build stronger leadership teams.

"The continued growth of our Industrial Practice and Caldwell Analytics creates an opportunity to strengthen the leadership of both," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "Dave has been instrumental in building Caldwell Analytics while successfully leading our Industrial Practice. Les and Amanda are highly respected advisors and proven leaders who bring complementary strengths and a deep commitment to our clients, people and culture. These appointments position both practice areas for their next stage of growth."

Winston has led the development of Caldwell Analytics while also serving as managing partner of the Industrial Practice. As managing partner of Caldwell Analytics, he will lead the practice's strategy, capabilities and growth while continuing to advise industrial clients on senior executive and board appointments.

Dave Winston has been appointed managing partner of Caldwell Analytics and will continue to advise industrial clients on senior executive and board appointments.

Gombik and Henkel will jointly lead the Industrial Practice, one of Caldwell's largest sector practices, advising clients on board, CEO and senior executive appointments that support growth, transformation and long-term value creation.

With more than 30 years of executive search and leadership advisory experience, Gombik advises public, private and private equity-backed organizations across multiple industries, with particular depth in the industrial sector. His practice focuses on CEO, board, finance, human resources and technology leadership appointments. In addition to serving as managing partner of Caldwell's Prairie region, he leads several of the firm's executive forums and thought leadership initiatives.

Les Gombik has been named co-managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice.

Henkel brings more than 25 years of executive search experience and serves clients across Caldwell's Industrial, Financial Officers, and CHRO & Human Capital practices. She has advised organizations ranging from large public companies to private equity-backed enterprises on critical leadership appointments and is known for helping clients align talent strategies with business transformation and growth objectives.

Amanda Henkel has been named co-managing partner of Caldwell's Industrial Practice.

"The Industrial Practice is exceptionally well positioned for its next chapter," said Winston. "Amanda and Les bring complementary strengths, deep market expertise and a genuine commitment to our clients, people and culture. I am confident they will provide outstanding leadership as I focus on the significant opportunities ahead for Caldwell Analytics."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-announces-leadership-appointments-for-industrial-practi-1191158