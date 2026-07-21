Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Appoints Steven Price Co-Leader of Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the appointment of Steven Price as co-leader of its Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice. Price will join John Blank in leading the practice as Caldwell continues to expand its capabilities across the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Steven Price has been appointed co-leader of Caldwell's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice

Caldwell's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice advises pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, diagnostics, healthcare services, academic medicine and healthcare technology organizations on board, CEO and senior executive appointments. The practice helps clients recruit leaders who advance innovation, growth and organizational performance.

"Steven has built an outstanding reputation as a trusted advisor across academic medicine and the broader healthcare landscape," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "His leadership, market expertise and commitment to excellence make him an ideal partner to lead the practice alongside John. Following John's recent appointment as chief operating officer, Steven's expanded leadership role adds further strength to one of our flagship practices and positions it for continued success."

Price focuses on senior leadership searches for academic medical schools and health systems, partnering with deans and health system leaders to recruit critical academic and clinical leadership roles. He brings more than 20 years of experience in physician and healthcare leadership recruitment and has advised leading academic institutions, health systems and physician organizations on complex executive searches and long-term talent strategies. Prior to joining Caldwell, he led the Academic Practice at Merritt Hawkins, an AMN Healthcare company.

As co-leader, Price will work with Blank to advance the practice's growth strategy, deepen collaboration across its sectors and continue expanding Caldwell's capabilities while serving clients globally.

"Steven exemplifies the qualities that define our practice," said John Blank, chief operating officer and co-leader of Caldwell's Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice. "He combines deep sector expertise with thoughtful client counsel and a collaborative leadership style that has earned the trust of clients and colleagues alike. I look forward to partnering with him as we continue helping organizations build leadership teams that advance healthcare, research and innovation."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-appoints-steven-price-co-leader-of-life-sciences-and-he-1194028