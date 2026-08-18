Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Strengthens Consumer Practice with Addition of Nicole Woolley as Partner

TORONTO, ON AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Nicole Woolley as a Partner in the firm's Consumer Practice. Based in New York, Woolley advises public companies, private equity-backed businesses, and founder-led organizations on building leadership teams across the consumer, retail, fashion, luxury, beauty, and food and beverage sectors.

Nicole Woolley, Partner in Caldwell's Consumer Practice, based in New York. Woolley advises clients on building leadership teams across the consumer, retail, fashion, luxury, beauty, and food and beverage sectors.

With more than a decade of recruitment and leadership advisory experience, Woolley specializes in recruiting senior executives who accelerate growth, lead transformation, and strengthen organizational performance. Her work spans chief executive officers, chief financial officers, and other C-suite and senior leadership appointments across general management, merchandising, marketing, commercial leadership, operations, supply chain, and technology. She is recognized for helping clients align leadership talent with business strategy, organizational culture, and long-term growth objectives.

"Nicole combines deep consumer and retail sector expertise with an exceptional ability to build trusted relationships and deliver outstanding leadership talent," said Kelly Blair, managing partner of Caldwell's Consumer Practice. "She brings valuable perspective across the consumer ecosystem and a collaborative approach that aligns perfectly with how we partner with clients. Her appointment further strengthens our ability to help organizations build exceptional leadership teams, and I'm thrilled to welcome her to the team."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Woolley spent nearly eight years with a global executive search firm, where she most recently served in a commercial development leadership role after previously leading the firm's North American Consumer & Retail Professional Search Practice. She advised leading consumer brands on executive search, interim leadership, organizational design, succession planning, and evolving leadership needs across commercial, merchandising, operations, finance, and technology functions. Earlier in her career, she held firsthand operating experience in merchandising, buying, product development, and luxury retail with leading global consumer brands.

Woolley holds a bachelor's degree in fashion merchandising management from the Fashion Institute of Technology and is an Accredited Jewelry Professional through the Gemological Institute of America.

"We're excited to welcome Nicole to Caldwell as we continue to invest in the talent, expertise, and capabilities that define our firm," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "Her combination of executive search expertise, authentic industry experience, and entrepreneurial mindset will prove invaluable to clients navigating an increasingly dynamic consumer landscape. Her appointment reinforces our commitment to building exceptional practices led by trusted advisors."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-strengthens-consumer-practice-with-addition-of-nicole-w-1207075