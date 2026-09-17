Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Strengthens Human Resources Practice with Addition of Ali Palmer as Partner

TORONTO, ON AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced the addition of Ali Palmer as a Partner in the firm's Human Resources Practice. Based in London, Palmer advises boards, chief executive officers and chief people officers on the recruitment of senior human resources leaders, helping organizations build leadership teams that enable growth, transformation and long-term performance.

Ali Palmer, Partner in Caldwell's Human Resources Practice.

With more than 20 years of executive search and leadership advisory experience, Palmer partners with listed companies, private equity-backed businesses and privately held organizations across a broad range of sectors, with particular expertise in consumer, retail, industrial, financial services, pharmaceutical and technology. She leads executive search assignments across the full human resources function, from chief people officers and chief human resources officers to senior specialist leaders. Her work also includes interim leadership and talent intelligence solutions across Europe, North America and the DACH region.

"Ali brings tremendous depth to our Human Resources Practice and significantly strengthens the capabilities we can offer clients from London and across Europe," said Alex Alcott, regional managing partner, Europe. "Her combination of executive search and in-house experience gives her a distinctive understanding of the people and leadership challenges our clients face. She brings the judgment, breadth and consultative approach to help organizations make critical leadership and talent decisions."

Prior to joining Caldwell, Palmer was a partner and head of the global People & Culture practice at a leading executive search firm, where she led executive search and leadership advisory engagements for multinational organizations. Earlier, she spent more than 17 years with another executive search firm, ultimately serving as partner and head of Consumer & Telecoms. She has also served as senior director of executive experience at Avanade, where she was a member of the HR leadership team. This combination of executive search and in-house leadership experience gives Palmer a practical understanding of the strategic talent challenges facing organizations and enables her to serve as a trusted advisor to clients and candidates alike.

Palmer serves as Deputy Chair of Governors at St Paul's School, where she chairs the Nominations and Remuneration Committee. An advocate for advancing women in leadership, she regularly convenes senior executives through leadership events and forums focused on strengthening diverse leadership pipelines. She holds a BSc (Hons) in business studies from Cardiff University.

"We're delighted to welcome Ali to Caldwell," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Her appointment is another important step in the continued growth of our European business and our global Human Resources Practice. Ali's experience, relationships and perspective deepen our ability to help clients identify and attract exceptional HR leaders at a time when the people agenda has never been more important to business performance."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-strengthens-human-resources-practice-with-addition-of-a-1221645