Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Launches Global Financial Institutions Group Practice

Globally integrated practice gives clients broader access to sector expertise, leadership talent, and market insight

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 1, 2026 / Caldwell, an elite executive search firm, today announced the launch of its Global Financial Institutions Group (FIG) Practice, bringing together the firm's financial services capabilities under a single, globally coordinated practice.

Capital is flowing through new channels, technology is reshaping how firms operate and compete, and regulatory demands continue to intensify. As a result, the boundaries between traditionally distinct segments of financial services are becoming less defined.

Caldwell's Global FIG Practice brings together the firm's expertise across asset and wealth management, insurance, global banking and markets, consumer and commercial banking, fintech, and real assets. The practice advises clients on the appointment and assessment of C-suite executives and other senior leaders across critical functional, investment, product, and distribution roles.

For clients, the benefit is a broader and more integrated view of the leadership market. By connecting Caldwell's specialists across sectors and geographies, the Global FIG Practice can look beyond traditional talent pools, identify relevant leadership experience across adjacent markets, and provide a more complete perspective on the executives best equipped to deliver each client's strategy.

"Financial services is being reshaped in real time, with significant implications for leadership," said Paul Heller and Glenn Buggy, global managing partners of the Global FIG Practice. "Our clients increasingly operate across connected markets, business models, and sources of capital. Bringing our expertise together in one global practice enables us to search across traditional sector boundaries, assess leaders against a wider range of relevant experience, and give clients greater clarity and confidence in consequential leadership decisions."

Across the sector, financial institutions need leaders who can operate across business lines, balance growth with risk, navigate complexity, and translate strategy into performance.

"This is more than a change in name," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "It reflects the scale, connectivity, and depth of the practice we have built globally, as well as our conviction that the strongest leadership solutions come from looking across traditional sector boundaries. This integrated approach strengthens our ability to help clients identify and assess leaders who can perform in a more complex and fast-moving environment."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-launches-global-financial-institutions-group-practice-1214878