Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: 2026 Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Honourees Announced

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Canada's Top 40 Under 40 2026 Honourees have been officially announced today by Media Partner Financial Post. The program is owned by Founding Partner Caldwell (TSX:CWL), and supported by Presenting Partner Tourmaline Oil Corp. Additional partners of the program are National Sponsor Deloitte Canada, Travel Partner Air Canada, and Event Sponsor Ewing Morris & Co.; with fact checking and verification done by Inline Reference Check.
Canada's Top 40 Under 40 independent Advisory Board, which comprises 18 respected industry leaders from across Canada, met on June 10, 2026 to select the Honourees from a short list put together by Caldwell.
"On behalf of our program partners, I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2026 honourees," said Jeff Freeborough, managing partner for Toronto at Caldwell. "This year's honourees are an impressive and inspiring group of leaders. They are accomplished in their fields, committed to their communities and already making a meaningful impact across Canada. I'd also like to thank our partners for their continued commitment to this important program. Their support helps us recognize and celebrate exceptional Canadian leadership, bring greater visibility to the people shaping our country, and inspire the next generation of leaders."
The honourees were announced this morning on FinancialPost.com and will be featured in the Financial Post online and in print on October 21.
"I was honoured to be part of this year's selection process as a member of the Top 40 Advisory Board," said Mike Rose, President, CEO & Chair of Tourmaline Oil Corp. "As an alumnus of the award, I'm proud to see the program continue its legacy of identifying and recognizing the exceptional talent and leadership we have across Canada. This year's honourees are an accomplished and diverse group, representing the range of industries, organizations and regions across the country. After three decades of celebrating Canada's most promising leaders, this year's cohort serves as a reminder that the future of leadership in Canada looks bright. Congratulations to all the honourees on this most deserving recognition!"
Recipients will gather this evening in Toronto at an event hosted by Deloitte Canada to celebrate the announcement, and they will be honoured at the Top 40 National Celebrations to be held in Toronto in October, including the Top 40 Awards Night at Malaparte in the TIFF Lightbox on the night of October 21, 2026.
"Ewing Morris is delighted to be part of Canada's Top 40 Under 40," added Darcy Morris, CEO and Co-founder of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners, and Advisory Board Member. "More than ever, it's important to celebrate and recognize the leaders who are not only contributing to Canada's economic success, but also strengthening our communities. We look forward to coming together in October to celebrate the achievements of this year's Top 40."
The 2026 Recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 are:
Natalie Adomait
Managing Partner & COO, Brookfield Energy
Dahabo Ahmed-Omer
Chief Executive Officer, BlackNorth Initiative
Mark Ang
Co-founder & CEO, GoBolt
Ravipal Bains
Director & Senior Counsel, BCI
Dr. Arinjay Banerjee
Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, University of Saskatchewan
Kaytlyn Barber
National Lead of Infrastructure, Capital Projects & Sustainability, KPMG LLP
Dr. Michael Benoit
Assistant Professor, Dept of Mechanical & Mechatronics Engineering, University of Waterloo
Eric Carriere
Director, Lumber Sales & Sales Operations, West Fraser
Scarlett Crockatt
Chief Financial Officer, Calfrac Well Services
Dr. Laurence Deschamps-Laporte
Director, Montreal Center for International Studies (CÉRIUM) & Professor, Political Science, Université de Montréal
Daniel Eberhard
CEO & Founder, KOHO
Amanda Gaiotti
Partner, Corporate Development, Sagard
Agapi Gessesse,
Chief Executive Officer, CILAR
Aidan Gomez / Nick Frosst / Ivan Zhang
Co-founder & CEO / Co-founder / Co-founder, Cohere
Chris Haubrich
Vice President, Corporate Development, Versamet Royalties Corporation
Jamie Heard
VP, Capital Markets, Tourmaline Oil Corp
Ashley Hill
Founder & Executive Director, The PREP Academy
Peter Janzen
EVP & President, Intact Insurance
Dr. Abbas Jessani
Associate Professor and Academic Lead, Community Service Learning in Oral Health & Co-Director, Master of Health Science in Global Health Systems, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University
Morgan Klein-MacNeil
SVP & CIO, Global Technology & Solutions, TD Bank Group
Oliver David Krieg
President, Intelligent City
Dr. Robert Lennox
Scientific Director & Professor of Biology Ocean Tracking Network, Dalhousie University
Megan Leslie / Julian Mulia
CEO & Co-founder / CSO & Co-founder, NanoTess
Mike Murchison
Co-founder & CEO, Ada
Mark Nasr
EVP & COO, Air Canada
Dr. Long Nguyen
Medical Oncologist and Clinician Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network
Patrice Njoh
Partner, Technology & Transformation Consulting Leader of Service & Experience Transformation in Human Capital, Deloitte Canada
Dr. Nicolas Papernot
Associate Professor, University of Toronto
Matthew Parker-Jones
SVP, International Commercial Banking, Scotiabank
Vitaly Pecherskiy
Chief Executive Officer, StackAdapt
Alexandra Petre
Chief Executive Officer, Deep Sky
Paige Sandher
Co-Founder & COO, CouchHaus
Jonathan Sherman
Executive Chair, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
Jag Sikham / Aman Bring
Co-Founder & CEO / Co-Founder & COO, East to West Group of Companies
Emma Stern
COO & Co-founder, Felix Health
Scott Stevenson
CEO & Co-founder, Spellbook
Dr. Jonathan Stokes
Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University
Adam Temple
CEO, Inline Group Inc.
Zoe Tisshaw / Brooke Johansen-Shumay
Co-Owners and Co-CEOs, Park & Fifth Clothing Co.
Stephanie Wetmore
Founder & Managing Partner, Chrysalis Collective
Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Canada's Top 40 Under 40 has recognized more than 840 outstanding Canadians and remains the country's most coveted award for young leaders. Alumni of the program include hundreds of nationally and internationally recognized CEOs, senior executives, community leaders and entrepreneurs.
For the full list of honourees and alumni, please visit: Canadastop40under40.com
About Caldwell
Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.
Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at https://www.caldwell.com/ for further information.
About Tourmaline
Tourmaline is a Canadian senior oil and natural gas company focused on long-term growth through an active exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.
For further information, please contact:
Michelle Jursa
Director, Programs
Caldwell
mjursa@caldwell.com
+1 416 934 2226
SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/2026-canadas-top-40-under-40r-honourees-announced-1220023