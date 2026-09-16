Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: 2026 Canada's Top 40 Under 40 Honourees Announced

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Canada's Top 40 Under 40 2026 Honourees have been officially announced today by Media Partner Financial Post. The program is owned by Founding Partner Caldwell (TSX:CWL), and supported by Presenting Partner Tourmaline Oil Corp. Additional partners of the program are National Sponsor Deloitte Canada, Travel Partner Air Canada, and Event Sponsor Ewing Morris & Co.; with fact checking and verification done by Inline Reference Check.

Canada's Top 40 Under 40 independent Advisory Board, which comprises 18 respected industry leaders from across Canada, met on June 10, 2026 to select the Honourees from a short list put together by Caldwell.

"On behalf of our program partners, I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2026 honourees," said Jeff Freeborough, managing partner for Toronto at Caldwell. "This year's honourees are an impressive and inspiring group of leaders. They are accomplished in their fields, committed to their communities and already making a meaningful impact across Canada. I'd also like to thank our partners for their continued commitment to this important program. Their support helps us recognize and celebrate exceptional Canadian leadership, bring greater visibility to the people shaping our country, and inspire the next generation of leaders."

The honourees were announced this morning on FinancialPost.com and will be featured in the Financial Post online and in print on October 21.

"I was honoured to be part of this year's selection process as a member of the Top 40 Advisory Board," said Mike Rose, President, CEO & Chair of Tourmaline Oil Corp. "As an alumnus of the award, I'm proud to see the program continue its legacy of identifying and recognizing the exceptional talent and leadership we have across Canada. This year's honourees are an accomplished and diverse group, representing the range of industries, organizations and regions across the country. After three decades of celebrating Canada's most promising leaders, this year's cohort serves as a reminder that the future of leadership in Canada looks bright. Congratulations to all the honourees on this most deserving recognition!"

Recipients will gather this evening in Toronto at an event hosted by Deloitte Canada to celebrate the announcement, and they will be honoured at the Top 40 National Celebrations to be held in Toronto in October, including the Top 40 Awards Night at Malaparte in the TIFF Lightbox on the night of October 21, 2026.

"Ewing Morris is delighted to be part of Canada's Top 40 Under 40," added Darcy Morris, CEO and Co-founder of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners, and Advisory Board Member. "More than ever, it's important to celebrate and recognize the leaders who are not only contributing to Canada's economic success, but also strengthening our communities. We look forward to coming together in October to celebrate the achievements of this year's Top 40."

The 2026 Recipients of Canada's Top 40 Under 40 are:

Natalie Adomait

Managing Partner & COO, Brookfield Energy

Dahabo Ahmed-Omer

Chief Executive Officer, BlackNorth Initiative

Mark Ang

Co-founder & CEO, GoBolt

Ravipal Bains

Director & Senior Counsel, BCI

Dr. Arinjay Banerjee

Scientist, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, University of Saskatchewan

Kaytlyn Barber

National Lead of Infrastructure, Capital Projects & Sustainability, KPMG LLP

Dr. Michael Benoit

Assistant Professor, Dept of Mechanical & Mechatronics Engineering, University of Waterloo

Eric Carriere

Director, Lumber Sales & Sales Operations, West Fraser

Scarlett Crockatt

Chief Financial Officer, Calfrac Well Services

Dr. Laurence Deschamps-Laporte

Director, Montreal Center for International Studies (CÉRIUM) & Professor, Political Science, Université de Montréal

Daniel Eberhard

CEO & Founder, KOHO

Amanda Gaiotti

Partner, Corporate Development, Sagard

Agapi Gessesse,

Chief Executive Officer, CILAR

Aidan Gomez / Nick Frosst / Ivan Zhang

Co-founder & CEO / Co-founder / Co-founder, Cohere

Chris Haubrich

Vice President, Corporate Development, Versamet Royalties Corporation

Jamie Heard

VP, Capital Markets, Tourmaline Oil Corp

Ashley Hill

Founder & Executive Director, The PREP Academy

Peter Janzen

EVP & President, Intact Insurance

Dr. Abbas Jessani

Associate Professor and Academic Lead, Community Service Learning in Oral Health & Co-Director, Master of Health Science in Global Health Systems, Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Western University

Morgan Klein-MacNeil

SVP & CIO, Global Technology & Solutions, TD Bank Group

Oliver David Krieg

President, Intelligent City

Dr. Robert Lennox

Scientific Director & Professor of Biology Ocean Tracking Network, Dalhousie University

Megan Leslie / Julian Mulia

CEO & Co-founder / CSO & Co-founder, NanoTess

Mike Murchison

Co-founder & CEO, Ada

Mark Nasr

EVP & COO, Air Canada

Dr. Long Nguyen

Medical Oncologist and Clinician Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network

Patrice Njoh

Partner, Technology & Transformation Consulting Leader of Service & Experience Transformation in Human Capital, Deloitte Canada

Dr. Nicolas Papernot

Associate Professor, University of Toronto

Matthew Parker-Jones

SVP, International Commercial Banking, Scotiabank

Vitaly Pecherskiy

Chief Executive Officer, StackAdapt

Alexandra Petre

Chief Executive Officer, Deep Sky

Paige Sandher

Co-Founder & COO, CouchHaus

Jonathan Sherman

Executive Chair, Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP

Jag Sikham / Aman Bring

Co-Founder & CEO / Co-Founder & COO, East to West Group of Companies

Emma Stern

COO & Co-founder, Felix Health

Scott Stevenson

CEO & Co-founder, Spellbook

Dr. Jonathan Stokes

Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences, McMaster University

Adam Temple

CEO, Inline Group Inc.

Zoe Tisshaw / Brooke Johansen-Shumay

Co-Owners and Co-CEOs, Park & Fifth Clothing Co.

Stephanie Wetmore

Founder & Managing Partner, Chrysalis Collective

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell, Canada's Top 40 Under 40 has recognized more than 840 outstanding Canadians and remains the country's most coveted award for young leaders. Alumni of the program include hundreds of nationally and internationally recognized CEOs, senior executives, community leaders and entrepreneurs.

For the full list of honourees and alumni, please visit: Canadastop40under40.com

About Caldwell

Caldwell is an elite executive search firm trusted by established and growth-focused companies alike. For more than 50 years we have partnered with clients to design and build extraordinary teams. Our partners don't just place leaders-they challenge assumptions, enable strategy, and prioritize long-term fit. Built through repeat clients and referrals, Caldwell delivers clarity and results without arrogance or shortcuts. For clients seeking substance over scale, we're the confident voice that listens-and leads. At Caldwell, our purpose is your mission.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at https://www.caldwell.com/ for further information.

About Tourmaline

Tourmaline is a Canadian senior oil and natural gas company focused on long-term growth through an active exploration, development, production and acquisition program in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

For further information, please contact:

Michelle Jursa

Director, Programs

Caldwell

mjursa@caldwell.com

+1 416 934 2226

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/2026-canadas-top-40-under-40r-honourees-announced-1220023