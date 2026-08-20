Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Announces Promotion of Lindsay Schoen Lane to Partner

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) is pleased to announce the promotion of Lindsay Schoen Lane to partner in the firm's Financial Services Practice.

Lindsay Schoen Lane, partner in Caldwell's Financial Services Practice

"Developing exceptional people and creating opportunities for them to build meaningful careers at Caldwell is incredibly important to us," said Chris Beck, chief executive officer. "Lindsay embodies that commitment. Over the course of her career here, she has developed deep market expertise, built trusted client relationships and established herself as a highly valued colleague. Her judgment, collaborative approach and commitment to our clients have prepared her well for this next step, and we are delighted to welcome her to the partnership."

Lane is a member of Caldwell's Financial Services, Asset & Wealth Management, Board & CEO, and Legal, Risk & Regulatory Oversight practices. She advises wealth management platforms and investment managers on the recruitment and assessment of corporate, functional, and product & solutions leaders. Her work also includes CEO succession, leadership readiness and executive assessment, as well as senior level searches across legal, compliance, anti-financial crime, regulatory risk and governance. She is also helping expand Caldwell's offering to the institutional custody and clearing market.

Lane has built her executive search career at Caldwell, advancing through increasingly senior roles while developing deep expertise across the financial services sector. Prior to joining the firm, she worked at Brown Brothers Harriman in Investor Services within its global custody business, where she specialized in frontier and emerging market regulatory research. She has also held roles in corporate communications and marketing. Lane holds a bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in mathematics from Assumption University.

"Lindsay has distinguished herself through her intellectual curiosity, collaborative approach and ability to understand the nuances of our clients' businesses and leadership needs," said Glenn Buggy, co-leader of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "I've had the privilege of working closely with Lindsay for many years, watching her take on increasingly complex challenges, broaden her expertise and earn greater responsibility through the quality of her work, her judgment and her commitment to our clients and colleagues. I have learned from her and look forward to continuing to do so. Lindsay has worked incredibly hard to reach this point, and I could not be more pleased to welcome her to the partner team and continue our work together serving clients across the financial services sector."

??About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX: CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Caroline Lomot

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Caldwell

clomot@caldwell.com

+1 516 830 3535

SOURCE: Caldwell Partners International, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/caldwell-announces-promotion-of-lindsay-schoen-lane-to-partner-1208859