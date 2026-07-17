Das Instrument 1Y7 GB00B0FYMT95 HELICAL PLC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2026

The instrument 1Y7 GB00B0FYMT95 HELICAL PLC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2026



Das Instrument 5YU AU000000AQI2 ALICANTO MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2026

The instrument 5YU AU000000AQI2 ALICANTO MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2026



Das Instrument SZL NO0003080608 SOLSTAD OFFSHORE NK 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2026

The instrument SZL NO0003080608 SOLSTAD OFFSHORE NK 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 17.07.2026



Das Instrument APR ES0109260531 AMPER SA NOM. EO 0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2026

The instrument APR ES0109260531 AMPER SA NOM. EO 0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2026



Das Instrument I4F US8618961085 STONEX GROUP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.07.2026

The instrument I4F US8618961085 STONEX GROUP INC. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 20.07.2026





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