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WKN: A2P8CE | ISIN: US8618961085 | Ticker-Symbol: I4F
Tradegate
16.07.26 | 17:38
96,94 Euro
-0,02 % -0,02
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STONEX GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STONEX GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
95,5297,0608:23
95,5296,9608:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMPER
AMPER SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMPER SA0,213+0,71 %
HELICAL PLC2,1800,00 %
SINCLAIR GOLD LTD0,7750,00 %
SOLSTAD OFFSHORE ASA5,950-3,72 %
STONEX GROUP INC96,94-0,02 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.