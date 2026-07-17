

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Evolution AB (EVGGF), a gaming technology company, on Friday reported second-quarter profit growth despite a slight decline in revenue, mainly supported by improved financial items.



Profit before tax rose to €300.87 million in the quarter ended June 30, from €294.50 million a year earlier.



Financial items were a gain of €3.09 million, compared with a loss of €11.88 million in the prior-year quarter.



Operating profit fell to €297.78 million from €306.38 million last year.



EBITDA declined to €341 million from €345.3 million.



Net profit increased to €251.44 million or €1.27 per share from €248.32 million or €1.22 per share a year ago.



Net revenue edged down 1.2% to €517.79 million from €524.27 million. Live Casino revenue declined to €437.28 million from €453.71 million, while RNG revenue increased to €80.51 million from €70.56 million.



Evolution AB shares closed 9.14% higher at $73.88 on the OTC Markets on Thursday.



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