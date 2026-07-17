

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danske Bank A/S (DNSKF, DANSKE.CO) Friday said that it has raised its outlook for fiscal 2026, now expecting net profit in the range of 23 billion Danish Kroner to 25 billion Kroner, compared with its earlier guidance of 22 billion Kroner to 24 billion Kroner. The revised outlook reflects a return on equity or ROE target of around 14 percent.



The Danish bank said that against the backdrop of the raised outlook, it now expects total income to be more than 59 billion Kroner, driven mainly by higher core banking income. Full-year cost guidance remains unchanged between 26 billion Kroner and 26.5 billion Kroner. As a result of the higher income outlook, Danske Bank has also improved its 2026 cost/income ratio target to below 45 percent.



The bank said that trading income and income from insurance activities are subject to financial market conditions.



On the Copenhagen Exchange, DANSKE.CO ended Thursday's trading at 370.00 Danish Kroner, down 1.20 Kroner or 0.32 percent.



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