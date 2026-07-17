Where "NO MORE RULES." intersects with the Kabuku spirit. Inspired by Japanese aesthetics, KATE shares the value of shadow enhancing makeup and self-expression with the world.

Global cosmetics brand KATE launched "KABUKE: Break Convention," a new international campaign drawing on elements of Kabuki, the traditional Japanese performing art. The campaign debuted on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. In this campaign, KATE's shadow enhancing makeup-rooted in Japanese aesthetics-was paired with the Kabuki spirit inherited from traditional Kabuki theater to communicate the value of individuality and self-expression through makeup on a global scale.

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KATE international campaign "KABUKE: Break Convention" key visual.

Dedicated website: https://www.kate-global.net/my/special/kate_kabuki/

Since its founding, KATE has championed the slogan "NO MORE RULES.," offering makeup that defies convention and empowers individuals to express their identity and bring out confidence. At the heart of this vision is the brand's signature shadow enhancing makeup approach-a technique rooted in Japanese aesthetics that harnesses light and shadow to create depth and dimension. By sculpting features and highlighting the inner resolve and distinctive character of each person's expressions, KATE positions makeup as a powerful form of self-expression.

At first glance, the pairing of a makeup brand and Kabuki may seem unexpected. Yet both share a long-standing history of creating boundary-defying forms of expression that transcend eras. Rooted in the spirit of Kabuku-a refusal to be bound by conventional values-Kabuki has portrayed essence and emotions through a distinctive style that emphasizes light and shadow. This resonates deeply with KATE, a brand that uses shadow enhancing makeup to draw out inner strength through light and shadow.

Ukon Onoe is a distinguished "two-way" performer who forges a modern path while honoring tradition and brings a unique dual artistry to this campaign as both a Kabuki actor and a Kiyomoto-style singer. Reflecting on the campaign, Onoe notes that KATE's "NO MORE RULES." philosophy aligns closely with the spirit of Kabuki, as both share a richness rooted in embracing one's true self.

This international campaign was introduced under the message "KABUKE: Break Convention." On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, KATE rolled out a series of campaign assets-including key visuals, a concept movie, and a dedicated website-featuring Kabuki actor Ukon Onoe. Through these, KATE showcases a distinctive worldview in which the spirit of Kabuku aligns seamlessly with the brand's "NO MORE RULES." philosophy.

For this launch, KATE draws inspiration from the blue hues used in Kumadori-the stylized makeup of Kabuki-to introduce a shadow enhancing makeup look that subtly infuses blue into the shadows. Kumadori is a distinctive form of Kabuki expression that uses light, shadow, and color to highlight a character's essence and emotions. Focusing on the powerful impression created by the color blue, KATE incorporates this shade to build dimension, enhance depth, and evoke a strong sense of will.

Products that bring this campaign concept to life will be available in select Asian markets. KATE Smooth Fit Pressed Powder and KATE Real Shading Stick are scheduled for release on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Japan and in key Asian markets such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

*Availability and timing may differ by market.

About KATE

Since its debut in 1997, KATE has been a global makeup brand built on the slogan "NO MORE RULES." Unconstrained by eras, trends, or convention, the brand champions makeup styles that highlight each individual's personality and confidence.

About Kao

Kao (TOKYO: 4452), a Japan-based manufacturer of cosmetics, personal care and household products, as well as specialty chemicals, creates high-value-added products and services that provide care and enrichment for the life of all people and the planet. Through its brands such as Curél, SENSAI, and MOLTON BROWN cosmetics, Bioré and Jergens skin care products, Oribe hair care products, Attack laundry detergent, and Laurier sanitary products, Kao is part of the everyday lives of people across Asia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Combined with its chemical business, which contributes to a wide range of industries, Kao generates about 1,690 billion yen in annual sales. Kao employs about 31,500 people worldwide and has more than 130 years of history in innovation.

Please visit the Kao Group website for additional information.

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Contacts:

Media inquiries should be directed to:

Public Relations

Kao Corporation

corporate_pr@kao.com

