

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kao Corporation (KAO.F, 4452.T), a Japanese chemical and cosmetics company, on Wednesday reported an increase in earnings and net sales for the first half of fiscal 2026. In addition, Kao has revised up its annual outlook.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of JPY 65.662 billion, or JPY 72.58 per basic share, higher than JPY 49.631 billion, or JPY 53.42 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Operating earnings were JPY 95.831 billion, compared with JPY 69.184 billion in the previous year. The increase in operating income reflects continued growth in the consumer care business, as well as improved profitability in the chemical business. In addition, the Kao Group sold land in the first quarter as part of logistics optimization, and recognized a gain on sale of JPY 11.5 billion.



The company recorded net sales of JPY 871.934 billion, up from JPY 809.022 billion a year ago.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Kao Corporation now anticipates net income of JPY 135 billion, up 12.4% from last year. Basic income per share is now projected to be at JPY 149.21, higher than last year's JPY 130.15 per basic share. The company now expects net sales of JPY 1.800 trillion, up 6.6% from the previous year.



Earlier, the company had projected net income of JPY 130 billion, or JPY 143.70 per basic share, with net sales of JPY 1.750 trillion for the full year.



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