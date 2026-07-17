

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L), a British maker of luxury clothing, footwear, and others, on Friday posted a rise in retail revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, due to improved demand.



Joshua Schulman, CEO of Burberry Group, said: 'I am pleased with our progress in the first quarter and the momentum we are building with Burberry Forward . For the first time in three years, we saw growth across our Women swear, Men swear, Accessories and Children swear divisions, anchored by the outperformance of Outerwear.'



For the three-month period to June 27, the company posted retail revenue of GBP 455 million, higher than GBP 433 million in the same period of the previous year. Comparable retail sales moved up by positive 5%, compared with negative 1% last year.



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