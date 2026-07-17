INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim Report January-June 2026: Strong revenue and significant strategic progress

CEO's comment: "In Q2 we saw strong revenue, a high level of market activity, and keen interest in INVISIO's latest solutions. The recent partial U.S. government shutdown and reorganizations within the U.S. Department of Defense negatively impacted order intake. Our assessment is that no orders were lost, only delayed - and we expect to recover this business gradually during the second half of the year. During the quarter, the UK Ministry of Defence approved INVISIO as a direct supplier. We also launched INVISIO Drone Aware for the INVISIO T30 headset, further strengthening our solutions portfolio."

April-June 2026

Revenue: SEK 512.8m (426.9)

Gross profit: SEK 271.8m (242.1)

Gross margin: 53.0% (56.7)

EBITDA: SEK 95.8m (77.5)

EBITDA margin: 18.7% (18.2)

Operating profit: SEK 78.6m (60.2)

Operating margin: 15.3% (14.1)

Profit for the period: SEK 57.9m (31.4)

Earnings per share: SEK 1.25 (0.68)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 21.2m (-1.6)

Order intake: SEK 278.5m (401.3)

Order book: SEK 497.5m (705.3)

January-June 2026

Revenue: SEK 943.3m (761.7)

Gross profit: SEK 505.7m (438.5)

Gross margin: 53.6% (57.6)

EBITDA: SEK 150.9m (122.4)

EBITDA margin: 16.0% (16.1)

Operating profit: SEK 118.0m (87.8)

Operating margin: 12.5% (11.5)

Profit for the period: SEK 86.8m (55.9)

Earnings per share: SEK 1.88 (1.21)

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 69.1m (176.5)

Order intake: SEK 613.5m (665.4)

Order book: SEK 497.5m (705.3)

Important events during the quarter

Launch of INVISIO Drone Aware for the INVISIO T30 headset, a feature that enables early identification of incoming drones.

UK Ministry of Defence approved INVISIO as a direct supplier under its Tactical Communications Systems Framework. The framework agreement includes no guaranteed order volumes or contract values but nevertheless represents an important strategic milestone for the Group.

Important events after the quarter

There were no key events to report after the quarter.

Invitation to conference call

INVISIO will host a conference call on Friday July 17 at 10:00 CEST, when CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present the report. The conference call will be held in English, starting with a brief presentation of the report followed by a question-and-answer session.

Registration

To participate in the conference call, you must pre-register. After registration you will receive a telephone number and PIN code. You can also use the "call me function".

Please register 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled starting time to facilitate a timely start to the conference call.

Registration

https://service.flikmedia.se/teleconference/?id=5008105

Webcast

To follow the presentation online, use the link below:

https://invisio.videosync.fi/2026-07-17-q2-2026

For additional information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com

This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:30 CEST.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO is a global leader in communications technology for professionals in mission-critical environments. INVISIO develops integrated communication systems for defense and public safety professionals. These systems keep teams connected, protected, and effective in high-noise and critical environments. The modular plug-and-play portfolio includes headsets, control units, intercoms, hubs, and software that work together as one scalable system across dismounted, vehicle-based, and command operations. With a deep commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships, INVISIO helps organizations stay prepared for what's next, ensuring our solutions evolve with changing operational demands. Headquartered in Copenhagen, INVISIO operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap). Read more at www.invisio.com.