INVISIO AB: Canadian Armed Forces award INVISIO framework agreement with potential value up to SEK 450 million

INVISIO has been awarded a Standing Offer, comparable to a framework agreement, by the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) for tactical hearing protection and communication equipment. The agreement has an initial term of two years, with an option to extend for an additional three years, and has a potential value of up to SEK 450 million. Order volumes are not guaranteed, and orders will be placed through call-offs during the agreement period.

The agreement was won through INVISIO's Canadian partner Simex Defence, a specialist supplier of tactical communications and soldier systems to the CAF. It covers the entire CAF, including the Canadian Army, the Royal Canadian Air Force, the Royal Canadian Navy, and the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command.

Following a lengthy and rigorous competitive procurement process, the award reflects the strength of INVISIO's solutions and a proven track record of supporting military customers worldwide.

Ray Clarke, INVISIO Senior Vice President Sales North America, said:

"The Canadian Armed Forces are an important customer, and we are proud to support their communication requirements with proven and mission-critical solutions. This agreement strengthens our position in the Canadian market and creates opportunities for additional business over the coming years."

The agreement covers Racal Acoustics-branded RA5100 tactical headsets, RA71 control units, associated cables, spare parts, and sustainment services.

The systems provide active noise reduction, hearing protection, and natural situational awareness - enabling effective communication in mounted and dismounted operations. Interoperability across existing and future radio fleets, simplified configuration management and software-defined architecture ensure a proven capability that can evolve with future mission requirements.

Contacts:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com

Michael Peterson, Director IR & Corporate Communication, INVISIO

Mobile: +45 5372 7733 | E-mail: mpn@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-14 08:30 CEST.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO is a global leader in communications technology for professionals in mission-critical environments. INVISIO develops integrated communication systems for defense and public safety professionals. These systems keep teams connected, protected, and effective in high-noise and critical environments. The modular plug-and-play portfolio includes headsets, control units, intercoms, hubs, and software that work together as one scalable system across dismounted, vehicle-based, and command operations. With a deep commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships, INVISIO helps organizations stay prepared for what's next, ensuring our solutions evolve with changing operational demands. Headquartered in Copenhagen, INVISIO operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap). Read more at www.invisio.com.