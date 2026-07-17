engcon AB: engcon's interim report Q2 2026

Second quarter 2026

Order intake increased 8 per cent to SEK 487 million (451); organic order growth was 10 per cent.

Net sales increased 12 per cent to SEK 594 million (530); organic net sales growth was 13 per cent.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased 8 per cent to SEK 102 million (94). Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 115 million (94) and increased by 22 per cent.

The operating margin amounted to 17.2 per cent (17.8). The operating margin, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to 19.4 per cent (17.8).

Profit for the period increased 18 per cent to SEK 82 million (70).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.55 (0.46) and SEK 0.55 (0.45), respectively

January - June 2026

Order intake increased 7 per cent to SEK 1044 million (975); organic order growth was 10 per cent.

Net sales increased 16 per cent to SEK 1132 million (976); organic net sales growth was 18 per cent.

Operating profit (EBIT) increased 5 per cent to SEK 186 million (178). Operating profit (EBIT), adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 199 million (178) and increased by 12 per cent.

The operating margin amounted to 16.5 per cent (18.2). The operating margin, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to 17.6 per cent (18.2).

Profit for the period increased 23 per cent to SEK 151 million (123).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.00 (0.80) and SEK 1.00 (0.79), respectively.

CEO Stig Engström comments:

"I took over the role as the company's CEO on 1 May tasked with bringing engcon back to the financial targets set by the Board of 20 per cent annual growth with a 20 per cent operating margin. The quarter shows that our underlying business remains strong, with an increase in organic net sales and order intake. The operating margin is recovering despite restructuring costs of SEK 13 million, at the same time as we have more to offer. The journey is long, but we are moving fast. Now begins a new chapter in an old story, focusing on R&D, production and sales, the core areas that helped the company to grow quickly, at scale and profitably - Back to basics." says Stig Engström, President and CEO.

Q2 presentation today at 10.00 CEST

The report will be presented by Stig Engström, CEO, and Marcus Asplund, CFO. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Follow the webcasted presentation and conference call live at:

https://engcon.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/engcon/q2-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation material and a recorded version of the conference will be available at

https://www.engcongroup.com/report/q2-2026/

For more information, please contact:

Stig Engström, CEO

stig.engstrom@engcon.se

+46 70 326 75 09

Linda Berg, Investor Relations Manager

linda.berg@engcon.se

+46 70 358 53 93

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 450 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2025. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

This information is information that engcon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-17 08:00 CEST.

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