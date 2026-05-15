engcon AB: engcon invests in future growth in Poland and Sweden

engcon has entered into an agreement to acquire a logistics-adapted property in Poland and has also decided to invest in expanded production space in Strömsund, Sweden. These investments form an important part of engcon's long-term growth strategy and strengthen the company's capacity in both warehousing and production. By increasing efficiency in the logistics chain, engcon creates improved conditions to meet the strong and long-term demand for the company's products in Europe.

engcon has signed an agreement to acquire a property, with completion planned for autumn 2026, subject to customary due diligence. The building is adapted for logistics operations and is located directly adjacent to the Group's existing operations in Poland. The property comprises approximately 7,300 square metres, and the purchase price amounts to approximately EUR 5 million. The acquisition strengthens the Group's warehousing and logistics capacity and creates better conditions for an efficient flow from production to market.

"Through this acquisition, we strengthen our logistics capacity and create better conditions for a more efficient flow between production and market. This is an important step in meeting growing demand for our products in Europe," says Jonas Hasselstam, Head of Production and Purchasing at engcon.

In parallel with the investment in Poland, engcon has received approval to expand its production space in Strömsund through the renovation of an existing building and an extension within the industrial area where the company currently operates. The investment covers approximately 2,700 square metres of new production space. The total investment is estimated at approximately SEK 18 million, of which approximately SEK 13 million relates to property and approximately SEK 5 million to equipment and installations.

The expansion means that an additional production building will be added to the operations in Strömsund, creating conditions for more efficient flows, increased capacity utilisation, and a more optimised use of resources. The new facility is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2026.

"This investment is an important step in our efforts to further develop our production structure in Strömsund. By expanding the area and improving flows, we create better conditions to handle increased volumes while also working more efficiently," continues Jonas Hasselstam.

For more information, please contact:



Jonas Hasselstam, Head of Production and Purchasing

jonas.hasselstam@engcon.se

+46 720 58 35 03

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's approximately 450 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2025. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

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