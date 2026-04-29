engcon AB: engcon's interim report Q1 2026

First quarter 2026

Order intake increased 6 per cent to SEK 557 million (524); organic order growth was 10 per cent.

Net sales increased 21 per cent to SEK 539 million (446); organic net sales growth was 27 per cent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 84 million (84) and the operating margin was 15.7 per cent (18.8).

Profit for the quarter increased 28 per cent to SEK 68 million (53).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.45 (0.34) and SEK 0.44 (0.34), respectively.

CEO Krister Blomgren comments:

"We had a positive start to the year with strong levels of both order intake and net sales, fuelled by continued high activity in the Nordic region and very strong development in Europe. At the same time, we are seeing some margin pressure as a result of currency effects, market and product mix, and costs related to the production ramp-up. We continue to strengthen our offering and our commercial presence through more customer-oriented product packaging, a pricing review, and customer-facing initiatives across several markets. With a strong offering, a growing global footprint, and a culture evolving in step with the Company, we are well positioned to continue creating value through profitable growth," says Krister Blomgren, President and CEO.

Q1 presentation today at 10.00 CEST

The report will be presented by Krister Blomgren, outgoing CEO and Marcus Asplund, CFO. Stig Engström, incoming CEO, will also participate to answer questions. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

Follow the webcasted presentation and conference call live at:

https://engcon.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026

To access the teleconference, and thereby be able to ask questions, please register via the link below. After registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to log in.

https://events.inderes.com/engcon/q1-report-2026/dial-in

The presentation material and a recorded version of the conference will be available at https://www.engcongroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

For more information, please contact:

Krister Blomgren, CEO

krister.blomgren@engcon.com

+46 70 529 92 65

Anne Vågström, Head of Investor Relations

anne.vagstrom@engcon.se

+46 76 126 40 84

engcon is the leading global supplier of tiltrotators and associated equipment that enhance efficiency, flexibility, profitability, safety and sustainability of excavators. With knowledge, commitment and a high level of service, engcon's about 450 employees create success for their customers. engcon was founded in 1990, headquartered in Strömsund, Sweden and address the market through 15 local sales companies and an established network of resellers around the world. Net sales amounted to approximately SEK 1.9 billion in 2025. engcon's B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com

This information is information that engcon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 08:00 CEST.

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